

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index crept lower in late-morning trading as strength in the consumer staples sector was more than offset by weakness in the health care group, which includes the big marijuana companies.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 7.56 points at 14,775.50.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 45.81 points at 24,573.08. The S&P 500 index was down 0.49 of a point at 2,650.58, while the Nasdaq composite was down 19.41 points 7,078.90.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.87 cents US compared with an average of 74.93 cents US on Wednesday.

The January crude contract was up 27 cents at US$51.42 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 11.3 cents at US$4.25 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$4.10 at US$1,245.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 0.25 of a cent at US$2.77 a pound.