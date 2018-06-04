

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Gains in the technology and financial sectors helped Canada's main stock index close in the black, while U.S. markets saw higher gains.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 8.70 points at 16,052.24, as losses in energy and mining stocks weighed on the index.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 178.48 points at 24,813.69. The S&P 500 index closed up 12.25 points at 2,746.87 and the Nasdaq composite index ended up 52.13 points at 7,606.46, a record high.

The Canadian dollar averaged 77.35 cents US, up 0.21 of a US cent.

The July crude contract ended down US$1.06 at US$64.75 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down three cents at US$2.93 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract closed down US$2 at US$1,297.30 an ounce and the July copper contract ended up four cents at US$3.14 a pound.