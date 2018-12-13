

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index closed lower despite a surge in the price of crude oil.

The S&P/TSX composite index lost 32.71 points to 14,750.35.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 70.11 points at 24,597.38. The S&P 500 index was down 0.54 of a point at 2,650.53, while the Nasdaq composite was down 27.98 points 7,070.33.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 74.86 cents US compared with an average of 74.93 cents US on Wednesday.

The January crude contract was up US$1.43 at US$52.58 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 1.2 cents at US$4.12 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$2.60 at US$1,247.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 0.3 of a cent at US$2.77 a pound.