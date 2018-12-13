Toronto market closes down despite rise in the price of crude oil
The Toronto Stock Exchange Broadcast Centre is shown in Toronto on Friday June 28, 2013. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 13, 2018 11:39AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 13, 2018 5:13PM EST
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index closed lower despite a surge in the price of crude oil.
The S&P/TSX composite index lost 32.71 points to 14,750.35.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 70.11 points at 24,597.38. The S&P 500 index was down 0.54 of a point at 2,650.53, while the Nasdaq composite was down 27.98 points 7,070.33.
The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 74.86 cents US compared with an average of 74.93 cents US on Wednesday.
The January crude contract was up US$1.43 at US$52.58 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 1.2 cents at US$4.12 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down US$2.60 at US$1,247.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 0.3 of a cent at US$2.77 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Critics sound alarm over proposed oil and gas exploration around Sable Island
- Toronto and Vancouver most 'vulnerable' to interest rate hikes: CMHC
- Transat struggles amid rising Canadian competition for sun destinations
- U.S. stocks rise again; tech and high-dividend companies climb
- Divorce can result in battles over efforts to alter spousal agreements