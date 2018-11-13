

Michelle McQuigge, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Amazon will be spreading its vast expansion plans over multiple North American locations, but confirmed on Tuesday that it will not be calling Canada home.

The retail behemoth announced that its coveted second headquarters, popularly dubbed HQ2, will be divided between New York City and Arlington, Va.

The announcement puts an end to Toronto's hopes of hosting the massive expansion, which promised to bring 50,000 jobs to the region where the headquarters are built.

The joint bid from Toronto and surrounding municipalities was among dozens from Canadian cities eager to court Amazon, but the only one to make the company's shortlist of 20 final contenders.

The mayor of Markham, Ont., one of the municipalities involved in Toronto's pitch, said making that final round of competition represented a victory even if the ultimate prize proved elusive.

"Toronto Region being shortlisted for .AmazonHQ2 is an incredible achievement," Frank Scarpitti wrote on Twitter. "It shows the strength of our region and our diverse talent. Our reputation as an innovation hub is growing."