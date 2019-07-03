

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Canada's main stock index followed overseas markets in making a small change without any U.S. catalysts because of the Independence Day holiday.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 12.65 points to 16,588.85.

U.S. stock markets were closed in observance of the July 4 holiday.

The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 76.58 cents US, up from an average of 76.49 cents US on Wednesday.

The August crude contract was down 54 cents at US$56.80 per barrel in afternoon trading and the August natural gas contract was down 1.9 cents at US$2.27 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$2.90 at US$1,418.00 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 0.40 of a cent at US$2.68 a pound.