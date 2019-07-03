Toronto index increases slightly as U.S. stock markets closed for holiday
This is a file image of various stocks.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019 11:41PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 4, 2019 4:33PM EDT
TORONTO - Canada's main stock index followed overseas markets in making a small change without any U.S. catalysts because of the Independence Day holiday.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 12.65 points to 16,588.85.
U.S. stock markets were closed in observance of the July 4 holiday.
The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 76.58 cents US, up from an average of 76.49 cents US on Wednesday.
The August crude contract was down 54 cents at US$56.80 per barrel in afternoon trading and the August natural gas contract was down 1.9 cents at US$2.27 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down US$2.90 at US$1,418.00 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 0.40 of a cent at US$2.68 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- TREB says home sales up 10.4 per cent in June
- Quebec developer Group Mach withdraws $14-per-share bid for Transat
- Whale meat fetches 'celebration prices' after Japanese hunt
- Toronto index increases slightly as U.S. stock markets closed for holiday
- Commissioner recommends updating privacy laws to prepare for smart cities