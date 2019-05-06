Toronto home sales jump 17 per cent; average price up year-over-year
A sold sign is shown in front of west-end Toronto homes Sunday, May 14, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 6, 2019 7:27AM EDT
TORONTO -- The Toronto Real Estate Board says home sales in April climbed nearly 17 per cent higher compared with a year ago.
The board says 9,042 homes were sold last month compared with 7,744 in April 2018.
The increase came as the average price rose to $820,148 for the month compared with $804,926 in the same month last year.
New listings for April were up eight per cent compared with a year ago.
On a preliminary seasonally adjusted basis, the board says April sales were up 11.3 per cent compared with March this year.
