

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index edged higher as the key materials and energy sectors rose with the price of oil ending its unprecedented slump.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 1.34 points to 15,133.12.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 205.99 points to 25,080.50. The S&P 500 index was down 20.60 points to 2,701.58, while the Nasdaq composite was down 64.48 points to 7,136.39.

The Canadian dollar wasn't available by deadline.

The December crude contract was up 56 cents at US$56.25 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 73.6 cents at US$4.84 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$8.70 at US$1,210.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 2.3 cents at US$2.71 a pound.