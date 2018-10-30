Toronto and U.S. stock markets traded higher at late-morning, loonie edges lower
The TSX ticker is shown in Toronto on May 10, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 11:27AM EDT
TORONTO -- The industrials sector helped Canada's main stock index edge up in late-morning trading, while U.S. markets also traded higher following solid earnings from several big U.S. companies.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 22.57 points at 14,744.32.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 151.85 points at 24,594.77. The S&P 500 index was up 9.90 points at 2,651.15, while the Nasdaq composite was up 12.59 points at 7,062.89.
The Canadian dollar traded lower at 76.14 cents US compared with an average of 76.23 cents US on Monday.
The December crude contract was down US$1.24 at US$65.80 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 0.2 of a cent at US$3.20 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$1.50 at US$1,226.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 6.90 cents at US$2.67 a pound.
