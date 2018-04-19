Toronto and U.S. stock markets lower in late-morning trading, loonie flat
A man watches the financial numbers at the TMX Group in Toronto's financial district, May 9, 2014. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 19, 2018 12:33AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 19, 2018 11:51AM EDT
TORONTO - Broad-based weakness weighed on stocks in late-morning trading as Canada's main stock index moved lower, while U.S. markets also lost ground.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 21.75 points to 15,508.22, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 45.82 points to 24,702.25. The S&P 500 index was down 14.51 points to 2,694.13 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 51.61 points to 7,243.63.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.28 cents US, unchanged from the average value Wednesday.
The June crude contract was up 55 cents to US$69.02 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down one cent to US$2.73 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was down US$4.60 to US$1,348.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was down three cents to US$3.13 a pound.
