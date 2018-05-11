Toronto and U.S. stock markets higher, loonie edges lower against U.S. dollar
People walk past an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a local bank in Hong Kong, Thursday, May 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 11, 2018 12:12AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 11, 2018 12:18PM EDT
TORONTO - A broad-based rally helped the main Canadian stock index head higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stocks also gained ground.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 64.97 points to 16,024.47, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 119.01 points to 24,858.54. The S&P 500 index was up 9.46 points to 2,732.53 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 12.19 points to 7,417.16.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.21 cents US, down from an average value of 78.28 cents US on Thursday.
The June crude contract was down six cents to US$71.30 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was unchanged at US$2.81 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up 70 cents to US$1,323.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was up one cent to US$3.12 a pound.
In-Depth from BNN
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Facebook shares bounce back to pre-scandal level
- Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm
- Central bank No. 2 says more diversity at policy table is key in modern economy
- 'Do we want to be vassals'? France says Europe should push back against U.S.
- Wages rise as job numbers see slight decline, unemployment rate steady