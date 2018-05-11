

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A broad-based rally helped the main Canadian stock index head higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stocks also gained ground.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 64.97 points to 16,024.47, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 119.01 points to 24,858.54. The S&P 500 index was up 9.46 points to 2,732.53 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 12.19 points to 7,417.16.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.21 cents US, down from an average value of 78.28 cents US on Thursday.

The June crude contract was down six cents to US$71.30 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was unchanged at US$2.81 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up 70 cents to US$1,323.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was up one cent to US$3.12 a pound.