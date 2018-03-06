Toronto and U.S. stock markets fall in late-morning trading, loonie up
The Toronto Stock Exchange Broadcast Centre is shown on June 28, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 6, 2018 2:52AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, March 6, 2018 11:22AM EST
TORONTO -- North American stock markets were in the red in late-morning trading as U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan called on President Donald Trump to back away from his plan for broad international tariffs.
Trump's plan to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports have roiled stock markets as investors have feared they could ignite a trade war and damage the global economy.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 29.06 points to 15,512.22, after 90 minutes of trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 79.88 points to 24,794.88. The S&P 500 index was down 4.64 points to 2,716.30 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 2.59 points to 7,333.29.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 77.54 cents US, up from Monday's average price of 77.06 cents US.
The April crude contract was down 20 cents to US$62.37 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.74 per mmBTU.
The April gold contract was up US$17.40 to US$1,337.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was up three cents to US$3.16 a pound.
