Toronto and U.S. stock markets down for the week despite strong jobs reports
The Toronto Stock Exchange Broadcast Centre is shown in Toronto on Friday June 28, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 5, 2018 4:40PM EDT
TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index and U.S. markets ended down for the week despite strong jobs reports on both sides of the border.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 60.50 points to 15,946.17, with most subindexes also falling.
In New York, the decline was steeper. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 180.43 points to 26,447.05. The S&P 500 index was down 16.04 points to 2,885.57, while the Nasdaq composite was off 91.06 points at 7,788.45.
The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 77.30 cents US, down from an average of 77.52 cents US on Thursday.
The November crude contract was up one cent at US$74.34 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 2.2 cents at US$3.14 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up $4 at US$1,205.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 1.45 cents at US$2.76 a pound.
