Top male BBC earners agree to pay cut after gender gap furor
BBC's China editor Carrie Gracie speaks to the media outside BBC Broadcasting House in London, Monday Jan. 8, 2018. The BBC's China editor has resigned her position in Beijing in protest over what she called a failure to sufficiently address a gap in compensation between men and women at the public broadcaster. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, January 26, 2018 7:16AM EST
LONDON - The BBC is reporting that several of its highest-paid male broadcasters have agreed to take a pay cut after revelations of a gender divide in salaries.
The BBC said Friday that radio hosts Jeremy Vine and John Humphrys and TV news anchorman Huw Edwards had agreed to accept reduced salaries.
All three appeared on a list released last year that revealed that two-thirds of the BBC's highest earners were men. Many BBC men were also found to be receiving far higher salaries than women in comparable jobs
The BBC's China editor, Carrie Gracie, quit her post earlier this month to protest what she called a failure to address the pay gap. Gracie did not appear on the list of broadcasters earning at least 150,000 pounds (US$214,000) a year.
