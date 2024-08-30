Top Brazilian judge orders suspension of X platform in Brazil amid feud with Musk

'Unimaginable tragedy': NHL's Johnny Gaudreau, brother killed while in N.J. for sister's wedding
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Friday ordered the suspension of Elon Musk’s social media giant X in Brazil after the tech billionaire refused to name a legal representative in the country, according to a copy of his decision.
The move further escalates the monthslong feud between the two men over free speech, far-right accounts and misinformation.
Justice Alexandre de Moraes had warned Musk on Wednesday night that X could be blocked in Brazil if he failed to comply with his order to name a representative, and established a 24-hour deadline. The company hasn’t had a representative in the country since earlier this month.
“Elon Musk showed his total disrespect for Brazilian sovereignty and, in particular, for the judiciary, setting himself up as a true supranational entity and immune to the laws of each country,” de Moraes wrote in his decision.
The justice gave internet service providers and app stores five days to block access to X, and said the platform will stay suspended until it complies with his orders. He established the same deadline for app stores to remove virtual private networks, or VPNs, and set a daily fine of 50,000 reais ($8,900) for people or companies using them to access X. .
Brazil is an important market for X, which has struggled with the loss of advertisers since Musk purchased the former Twitter in 2022. Market research group Emarketer says some 40 million Brazilians, roughly one-fifth of the population, access X at least once per month.
X had posted on its official Global Government Affairs page late Thursday that it expected X to be shut down by de Moraes, “simply because we would not comply with his illegal orders to censor his political opponents.”
“When we attempted to defend ourselves in court, Judge de Moraes threatened our Brazilian legal representative with imprisonment. Even after she resigned, he froze all of her bank accounts,” the company wrote. “Our challenges against his manifestly illegal actions were either dismissed or ignored. Judge de Moraes’ colleagues on the Supreme Court are either unwilling or unable to stand up to him.”
X has clashed with de Moraes over its reluctance to comply with orders to block users.
Accounts that the platform previously has shut down on Brazilian orders include lawmakers affiliated with former President Jair Bolsonaro’s right-wing party and activists accused of undermining Brazilian democracy. X’s lawyers in April sent a document to the Supreme Court in April, saying that since 2019 it had suspended or blocked 226 users.
In his decision Friday, de Moraes' cited Musk's statements as evidence that X's conduct “clearly intends to continue to encourage posts with extremism, hate speech and anti-democratic discourse, and to try to withdraw them from jurisdictional control.”
Musk, a self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist," has repeatedly claimed the justice’s actions amount to censorship, and his argument has been echoed by Brazil’s political right. He has often insulted de Moraes on his platform, characterizing him as a dictator and tyrant.
De Moraes’ defenders have said his actions aimed at X have been lawful, supported by most of the court’s full bench and have served to protect democracy at a time it is imperiled. He wrote Friday that his ruling is based on Brazilian law requiring internet services companies to have representation in the country so they can be notified when there are relevant court decisions and take requisite action — specifying the takedown of illicit content posted by users, and an anticipated churn of misinformation during October municipal elections.
The looming shutdown is not unprecedented in Brazil.
Lone Brazilian judges shut down Meta’s WhatsApp, the nation’s most widely used messaging app, several times in 2015 and 2016 due to the company’s refusal to comply with police requests for user data. In 2022, de Moraes threatened the messaging app Telegram with a nationwide shutdown, arguing it had repeatedly ignored Brazilian authorities’ requests to block profiles and provide information. He ordered Telegram to appoint a local representative; the company ultimately complied and stayed online.
X and its former incarnation, Twitter, have been banned in several countries — mostly authoritarian regimes such as Russia, China, Iran, Myanmar, North Korea, Venezuela and Turkmenistan. Other countries, such as Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt, have also temporarily suspended X before, usually to quell dissent and unrest. Twitter was banned in Egypt after the Arab Spring uprisings, which some dubbed the “Twitter revolution,” but it has since been restored.
A search Friday on X showed hundreds of Brazilian users inquiring about VPNs that could potentially enable them to continue using the platform by making it appear they were logging on from outside the country. It was not immediately clear how Brazilian authorities would police this practice and impose fines cited by de Moraes.
“This is an unusual measure, but its main objective is to ensure that the court order to suspend the platform's operation is, in fact, effective," Filipe Medon, a specialist in digital law and professor at the law school of Getulio Vargas Foundation, a university in Rio de Janeiro, told The Associated Press. “As a general rule, there are no provisions in Brazilian law that prevent users from using VPNs, since they are not the subjects of the blocking and suspension orders, but rather the companies.”
Even so, Mariana de Souza Alves Lima, known by her handle MariMoon, showed her 1.4 million followers on X where she intends to go, posting a screenshot of rival social network BlueSky.
X said that it plans to publish what it has called de Moraes’ “illegal demands” and related court filings “in the interest of transparency.”
Also on Thursday evening, Starlink, Musk’s satellite internet service provider, said on X that de Moraes this week froze its finances, preventing it from doing any transactions in the country where it has more than 250,000 customers.
“This order is based on an unfounded determination that Starlink should be responsible for the fines levied—unconstitutionally—against X. It was issued in secret and without affording Starlink any of the due process of law guaranteed by the Constitution of Brazil. We intend to address the matter legally,” Starlink said in its statement. The law firm representing Starlink told the AP that the company appealed, but wouldn’t make further comment.
Musk replied to people sharing the reports of the freeze, adding insults directed at de Moraes. “This guy @Alexandre is an outright criminal of the worst kind, masquerading as a judge,” he wrote.
Musk later posted on X that SpaceX, which runs Starlink, will provide free internet service in Brazil “until the matter is resolved” since “we cannot receive payment, but don’t want to cut anyone off.”
In his decision, de Moraes said he ordered the freezing of Starlink’s assets, as X didn't have enough money in its accounts to cover mounting fines, and reasoning that the two companies are part of the same economic group.
While ordering X's suspension followed warnings and fines and so was appropriate, taking action against Starlink seems “highly questionable,” said Luca Belli, coordinator of the Getulio Vargas Foundation's Technology and Society Center.
“Yes, of course, they have the same owner, Elon Musk, but it is discretionary to consider Starlink as part of the same economic group as Twitter (X). They have no connection, they have no integration,” Belli said.
-----
Ortutay reported from San Francisco and Biller from Rio. AP writer Mauricio Savarese contributed from Sao Paulo.
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
Universities Canada says enrolment by students from outside Canada has fallen below the cap the federal government set on international student visas this year.
The mayor of Allan is voicing frustrations over a group of aggressive dogs, saying they've become a threat to community safety.
Spanish actor Julian Ortega, known for appearing in popular Spanish-language Netflix drama series 'Elite,' has died, the country's actors and actresses union has announced. He was 41.
Two airline passengers who locked a stranger's crying grandchild in a plane restroom have caused outrage in China and sparked a heated online debate on how to handle upset children in public spaces.
A First Nation in Manitoba said they have discovered "indication of human remains" on the site of a former residential school.
Authorities released autopsy results Friday for three bodies recovered from a home, a car's back seat and a river between New Hampshire and Maine, identifying a man accused of fatally shooting his wife and their 8-year-old son before being shot to death by police.
Winning a $1-million lottery prize will help one lucky Vancouver resident pay off her mortgage – and potentially get more sleep, too.
When it comes to maintaining a regular sleep schedule, sometimes a busy week can throw everything out of whack even when you have the best of intentions.
A First Nation in Manitoba said they have discovered "indication of human remains" on the site of a former residential school.
A Harbour Air float plane headed to Vancouver Island was forced to make an emergency landing off the shores of Bowen Island Friday morning, the airline has confirmed.
Two women are dead and two men are in critical condition after they suffered suspected drug overdoses in the Vancouver Island community of Metchosin, according to the RCMP.
The mayor of Allan is voicing frustrations over a group of aggressive dogs, saying they've become a threat to community safety.
A Federal Court judge has ordered a full hearing to review the Public Service Alliance of Canada's (PSAC) application to quash the new three-day-a-week office mandate for federal workers this fall, according to the union.
Multiple water main breaks throughout Calgary are likely to have been caused by pressure changes in the system following the shutdown of the Bearspaw feeder main.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's vow to promote in vitro fertilization by forcing health insurance companies or the federal government to pay for the treatments is at odds with the actions of much of his own party.
Police used a tanklike vehicle with a battering ram to smash into a Southern California home and arrest the next-door neighbour of a couple living in a nudist community who were reported missing earlier this week, officials said Friday.
Tributes are pouring in for Medo Halimy, a 19-year-old Palestinian TikTok star who was killed in an Israeli airstrike.
Authorities released autopsy results Friday for three bodies recovered from a home, a car's back seat and a river between New Hampshire and Maine, identifying a man accused of fatally shooting his wife and their 8-year-old son before being shot to death by police.
Two former Georgia election workers who won a US$148 million defamation judgment against Rudy Giuliani asked a court Friday to award them the cash-strapped former New York City mayor's apartment and other property as they ramp up efforts to collect on the staggering debt.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired the commander of the country's air force Friday, four days after an F-16 warplane that Ukraine received from its western partners crashed during a Russian bombardment and killed the pilot.
Universities Canada says enrolment by students from outside Canada has fallen below the cap the federal government set on international student visas this year.
A Federal Court judge has ordered a full hearing to review the Public Service Alliance of Canada's (PSAC) application to quash the new three-day-a-week office mandate for federal workers this fall, according to the union.
Workers' rights are once again under the microscope after last week's massive railway work stoppage was abruptly halted when the federal government intervened less than 17 hours after the shutdown began.
Trips to the emergency department are costing Canadians more time every year, according to a new report.
New health data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information breaks down the top 10 reasons sending Canadians to the emergency room.
Carolyn Baker, clad in a neon pink top and matching sunglasses, smiled as she ran the Falmouth Road Race on the shore of Cape Cod, looking around for friends as she neared the end of a race she’d completed more than a dozen times before.
Preserved brain samples dating back to early 17th-century Milan have tested positive for cocaine, a team of Italian researchers has found, but it's not immediately clear how it got into their systems.
Canada's largest public school board says identifying information about some students may have been exposed in a recent cyberattack.
If you've noticed trees in parts of Canada have been changing colours earlier than usual in recent years, you're not alone, according to a botany expert who spoke with CTVNews.ca.
Director Tim Burton is shedding light on why Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin are not appearing in the upcoming “Beetlejuice” sequel.
One of two doctors charged in connection with Matthew Perry's death made his first appearance in a federal court in Los Angeles on Friday after reaching a deal to plead guilty and cooperate with prosecutors.
After struggling to drum up interest following its Cannes Film Festival premiere, "The Apprentice," starring Sebastian Stan as a young Donald Trump, has found a distributor that plans to release the film shortly before the election in November.
A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Friday ordered the suspension of Elon Musk’s social media giant X in Brazil after the tech billionaire refused to name a legal representative in the country, according to a copy of his decision.
Scotiabank has confirmed reports of another outage after July's disruption to direct deposits, this time affecting user logins to online accounts.
The CEO of Postmedia says job cuts at Atlantic Canada's largest newspaper chain are necessary because the properties were facing bankruptcy.
When it comes to maintaining a regular sleep schedule, sometimes a busy week can throw everything out of whack even when you have the best of intentions.
Winning a $1-million lottery prize will help one lucky Vancouver resident pay off her mortgage – and potentially get more sleep, too.
An annual celebration of sea glass is celebrating its third year in Saint John this weekend.
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
A new minor hockey team in Cambridge, Ont. is breaking away from tradition by not joining one of the sport’s most recognizable governing bodies.
There is tragedy in the hockey world Friday morning as the Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau, formerly of the Calgary Flames, and his brother Matthew were killed in a crash.
Unless policies or technologies change, the ownership cost of electric vehicles needs to decrease by 31 per cent if Canada wants to reach its sales target of 60 per cent EVs by 2030, according to a new report released Thursday by Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux.
A 70-year-old from Ottawa is facing charges after clocking 160 km/h on Highway 417 to "get away from a bad driver" Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Jaguar is telling owners of about 3,000 electric SUVs to park them outdoors and away from structures due to the risk of battery fires.
A family-owned B.C. wilderness resort designed and built by HGTV's Timber Kings – who said it was one of the "coolest and most challenging" projects they have undertaken – has hit the market for $21.5 million.
Alan Dougherty, co-owner of Estevan's Orpheum Theatre believes the historic theatre’s future is up in the air following recent flooding.
A First Nations community west of Calgary has officially reclaimed its traditional Stoney Nakoda name. The Stoney Nakoda Nations held an event on Thursday to officially rename Morley to Mînî Thnî.
A piece of Manitoba history is up for sale.
A man who says he was attacked by a bear on a popular Halifax-area trail says he’s lucky to be alive after the unusual and terrifying incident.
The owner of Inspire Studio in Minnedosa is dealing with a bit of a head-scratcher, as the statue outside her business has been vandalized three times, the most recent incident happening this past weekend.
Forty restaurants in 60 days seems like a tall task, but it was a challenge Moncton foodie Jason Gallant took head on to find the best lobster rolls and fried clams in southern New Brunswick.
A double dose of Manitoba talent will storm the runways of Paris Fashion Week, wearing distinctly homegrown designs.
It's been a relationship forged in bronze.
A Harbour Air float plane headed to Vancouver Island was forced to make an emergency landing off the shores of Bowen Island Friday morning, the airline has confirmed.
Given the ever-increasing financial pressures being put on families, Backpack Buddies attempts to fill the gaps left in many children’s school lunch kits throughout B.C.
Two women are dead and two men are in critical condition after they suffered suspected drug overdoses in the Vancouver Island community of Metchosin, according to the RCMP.
Exclusive video obtained by CTV News Toronto appears to show the moments before a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in Brampton early Friday morning.
A woman has been injured in a shooting in Brampton, Peel police say.
A Brampton church 'youth leader and worship director' allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old for months.
There is tragedy in the hockey world Friday morning as the Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau, formerly of the Calgary Flames, and his brother Matthew were killed in a crash.
Calgary’s reception centre for those impacted by the Jasper wildfire closed Friday.
A day after city officials reminded residents about the penalties for breaking Calgary's water restrictions, data shows there was another minimal drop in water use.
A Federal Court judge has ordered a full hearing to review the Public Service Alliance of Canada's (PSAC) application to quash the new three-day-a-week office mandate for federal workers this fall, according to the union.
Instead of walking into a classroom next week, hundreds of students in Stittsville will be going back to virtual learning because their new school will not be open in time for the first day of class.
Three townhouses have been damaged, displacing multiple residents following a fire that broke out in a home in a six-townhouse complex Friday morning in Nepean, according to the Ottawa Fire Services.
Nearly 1,400 students in Laval may have to wait until mid-October before going back to school because of a potential risk of asbestos exposure.
A Quebec union representing 80,000 health-care workers has dismissed the province's latest contract offer and called on its members to refuse to work overtime beginning Sept. 19.
Six men are facing multiple charges in connection with a vehicle theft ring in the Montreal area that started at the airport.
The province is going ahead with significant changes to limit where cities can use photo radar.
The Alberta Energy Regulator could have fined Imperial Oil at least 26 times more in connection with oilsands tailings leaks at one of its sites in northern Alberta, according to environmental law experts.
Alberta's police watchdog has been called to investigate after RCMP officers fatally shot a teenage boy.
A law firm released its long awaited review into the chaotic clash between protestors and police at a Halifax tent encampment on Friday.
The Nova Scotia Community College’s new Sydney Waterfront Campus is finished and ready to welcome students after the Labour Day weekend.
A covered bridge near Riverview, N.B., looks like it could soon collapse.
A First Nation in Manitoba said they have discovered "indication of human remains" on the site of a former residential school.
Winnipeggers believe the city and provincial government are not doing a good job addressing homelessness, according to a recent survey.
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
Here's what’s happening in the Queen City over the long weekend and what City of Regina facilities are open and closed.
Donovan Oochoo has been sentenced to seven years behind bars for an incident on the Muskowekwan First Nation in December 2021 which left one man injured.
Several organizations in Regina got together to host an event in advance of International Overdose Awareness Day.
A Cambridge, Ont. woman hasn't been able to live in her rental home for six months because of mould and she's upset her landlord isn't doing anything about it.
A new minor hockey team in Cambridge, Ont. is breaking away from tradition by not joining one of the sport’s most recognizable governing bodies.
Those hitting the highway for a long weekend road trip are in for a surprise at the pumps – gas prices dropped this week.
The mayor of Allan is voicing frustrations over a group of aggressive dogs, saying they've become a threat to community safety.
A woman who hit and killed a child has been granted permission to attend her trial virtually after her lawyer cited concerns about comments made by the gallery.
The Saskatchewan NDP says it will scrap the upcoming Saskatchewan Marshals Service if elected this fall in its latest campaign announcement ahead of the provincial election.
A group of four hunters have together been fined $16,500 for illegally killing a cow moose, then lying to try and cover it up.
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
A 29-year-old in North Bay is facing several disturbing charges – including manslaughter – in a case where he is accused of giving young people drugs, then sexually assaulting them.
A cold front blowing across southern Ontario this afternoon and evening is expected to bring thunderstorms to the area – Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch.
Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau was killed Thursday night in what the team is calling an 'unimaginable tragedy.'
What’s being called a first-of-its kind affiliation agreement is announced by children’s hospitals in London and Montreal.
Cottage country, often referred to as the 'Hamptons of the North,' attracted a range of notable figures this summer, including former supermodel Cindy Crawford.
Strong winds up to 90 kilometres per hour, hail and heavy rain is expected to storm through parts of Simcoe County Friday evening.
Alex Jolly, 25, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Friday in the 2022 shooting death of a young mother from Newmarket.
Environment Canada has declared a severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
Keanu Reeves’ signed Windsor Spitfires jersey has raised a whopping $20,000 for mental health.
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has released tips ahead of the weekend, reminding community members to prioritize safety.
Given the ever-increasing financial pressures being put on families, Backpack Buddies attempts to fill the gaps left in many children’s school lunch kits throughout B.C.
A Harbour Air float plane headed to Vancouver Island was forced to make an emergency landing off the shores of Bowen Island Friday morning, the airline has confirmed.
Two women are dead and two men are in critical condition after they suffered suspected drug overdoses in the Vancouver Island community of Metchosin, according to the RCMP.
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
With mid-summer temperatures in the forecast for the long weekend, the City of Lethbridge issued a reminder Thursday that a Cyanobacteria (blue-green algae) advisory remains in effect for Henderson Lake Park.
A Crown prosecutor says two men convicted of mischief and weapons offences at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., should spend nine years in prison, but defence lawyers think their clients have already spent enough time behind bars.
Medicine Hat's mayor is thankful that a judicial review has restored a number of her duties as well as her salary, but one of her councillors is seeking further investigation.
As we head into the Labour Day long weekend, Ontario Provincial Police are stressing that drivers follow all of the rules of the road.
A group of four hunters have together been fined $16,500 for illegally killing a cow moose, then lying to try and cover it up.
Police in northwestern Ontario raided a residence in Manitouwadge this week and seized 13,000 illegal cigarettes along with prohibited drugs.
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.