Business

    • Today is Cyber Monday, one of the biggest online shopping days of the year

    Cyber Monday is expected to be among the biggest online shopping days of the year. (Pexels) Cyber Monday is expected to be among the biggest online shopping days of the year. (Pexels)
    Share

    Today is Cyber Monday, expected to be among the biggest online shopping days of the year.

    Shoppers are scouring the internet for deals as Cyber Monday marks the end of the retail mania that began on Black Friday.

    Shopify Inc., an Ottawa-based company whose e-commerce software powers thousands of retail businesses, says as of Saturday, the average cart in Canada totalled $210.91 over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend.

    The firm's figures show Canada ranked fifth among top-selling countries, behind the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Germany.

    Top-selling cities in Canada were Toronto, Montreal, then Vancouver.

    Cyber Monday is a term coined by the National Retail Federation in 2005, and it routinely rings in the biggest online shopping day of the year, thanks to the deals and the hype retailers have created to fuel it.

    The Retail Council of Canada says Canadian shoppers estimate they will spend $972 on holiday shopping this year, which is $73 more than 2023.

    With files from The Associated Press

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to

    U.S. President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter, on Sunday night, sparing the younger Biden a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions and reversing his past promises not to use the extraordinary powers of the presidency for the benefit of his family.

    opinion

    opinion Are you overpaying for subscriptions? It's time for an audit

    From streaming platforms and apps to gym memberships and meal kits, subscriptions are convenient, but it's easy to overlook how much you're spending. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers tips on how to audit your subscriptions to save money.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    100-year-old Winnipeg man walks blocks to see his wife

    It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News