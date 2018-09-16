Time magazine sold for US$190 million
Published Sunday, September 16, 2018 8:18PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- Time Magazine is being sold by Meredith Corp. to Marc Benioff, a co-founder of Salesforce and his wife.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the iconic news magazine is being sold for $190 million to Benioff, one of four co-founders of Salesforce, a cloud computing pioneer.
The sale is occurring nearly eight months after Meredith Corp. completed its purchase of Time Inc.
Meredith, the publisher of such magazines as People and Better Homes & Gardens, had put four Time Inc. publications up for sale in March. Negotiations for the sale of the three other publications -- Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated -- are continuing.
