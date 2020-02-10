TORONTO -- Restaurant Brands International Inc. raised its dividend as it reported its sales grew compared with a year ago, boosted by its new chicken sandwich at Popeyes.

However, the company says performance at Tim Hortons did not reflect the strength of the brand and that it would work to refocus on its "founding values" in an effort to reignite growth in Canada.

The parent company of Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeyes, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it will pay a quarterly dividend of 52 cents per share, up from an earlier payment of 50 cents.

The increased payment to shareholders came as Restaurant Brands reported net income of US$257 million or 54 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, down from US$301 million or 64 cents per diluted share in the last three months of 2018.

On an adjusted basis, Restaurant Brands says it earned US$351 million or 75 cents per share for the quarter, up from an adjusted profit of US$318 million or 68 cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier.

Revenue totalled nearly US$1.48 billion, up from nearly US$1.39 billion. Comparable sales at Tim Hortons were down 4.3 per cent for the quarter, while Burger King gained 2.8 per cent and Popeye's rose 34.4 per cent, fuelled by its new chicken sandwich.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2020.

"Clearly we strayed from these core values." Restaurant Brands' CEO acknowledges mistakes were made at Tim Hortons. He points to five "informal" founding values at Timmies, including "value for money" and "freshness and quality" — Paige Ellis (@paigesellis) February 10, 2020

Without explicitly referencing Beyond Meat, which it recently wiped from its menu, CEO of Tim Hortons parent company says its recent menu innovation "lacked focus" and "strayed too far" from its core business. — Paige Ellis (@paigesellis) February 10, 2020

Tim Hortons plans to update drive through, which generates more than half the brand's sales. CEO acknowledges the drive through format hasn't had a meaningful update in decades. Plans to switch to digital menu boards — Paige Ellis (@paigesellis) February 10, 2020

"Strayed" appears to be the key word in Restaurant Brand International's conference call. After a dismal quarter for Tim Hortons, RBI's CEO admits Timmies "strayed" from its core values and "strayed too far" from its key categories (ahem... Beyond Burger) — Paige Ellis (@paigesellis) February 10, 2020

So. Many. Tim Hortons. Questions. Starting to sense a tone of frustration as Restaurant Brands International execs get peppered with Timmies questions by analysts — Paige Ellis (@paigesellis) February 10, 2020

