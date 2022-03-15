Tim Hortons taking its coffee, doughnuts and Timbits to India later this year

A coffee and doughnut from Tim Horton's is seen at a Coquitlam, B.C., location on April 26, 2018. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS) A coffee and doughnut from Tim Horton's is seen at a Coquitlam, B.C., location on April 26, 2018. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

MORE Business News