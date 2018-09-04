

The Canadian Press





The parent company of Tim Hortons seized ownership of four locations from a restaurant owner heading an unsanctioned franchisee group after he allegedly leaked sensitive corporate news to the media.

Restaurant Brands International says David Hughes, president of the Great White North Franchisee Association, no longer owns the restaurants, which will be under corporate management until the company selects a new franchisee to run them.

Spokeswoman Jane Almeida said in an email that the chain's franchisee agreement does not allow restaurant owners to share confidential company information with the media, or disparage the company or brand in the news, among other things.

Hughes, who did not immediately reply to a request for comment, has been outspoken about RBI's alleged mismanagement of the coffee-and-doughnut chain.

He's critiqued the high cost of new espresso machines, for example, and accused RBI of trying to intimidate franchisees -- a claim the company has denied.

The association did not immediately respond to a request for comment.