Business

    • Tim Hortons parent company sees US $364 million profit in Q3 despite rising costs

    Tim Hortons signage is pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick) Tim Hortons signage is pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
    TORONTO -

    Restaurant Brands International Inc. recorded a US$364 million profit in its most recent quarter as it continued to warn of increases in commodity, labour, and energy costs.

    The Toronto-based owner of Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Firehouse Subs says its third-quarter net income compared with a profit of US$530 million a year earlier.

    It says the decrease seen over the period ended Sept. 30 was primarily driven by income tax expenses and an increase in share-based compensation, non-cash incentive compensation expense and interest expenses.

    The fast-food parent company, which reports in U.S. dollars, is also posting a revenue boost to US$1.83 billion from US$1.72 billion a year earlier.

    The rise in revenue came even as RBI says it has seen the war in Ukraine and COVID-19 trigger increases in inflation, foreign exchange volatility and rising interest rates which may be exacerbated by the conflict in the Middle East.

    It warns the geopolitical tensions could have an adverse impact on its business, if the company and its franchisees are not able to adjust prices sufficiently without negatively impacting consumer demand.

     

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE Business News

    YOUR FINANCES

    OPINION

    OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances

    As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Here's why you should probably lower your salary expectations for 2024

    Looking at current inflation levels and other factors affecting Canada's labour market, workers in many industries may need to lower their expectations for a salary increase in 2024. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines a few of the main reasons why some companies are projected to reduce their salary increases next year.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News