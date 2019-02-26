

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Tim Hortons has opened its first restaurant in China, in the People's Square in Shanghai.

The Canadian restaurant chain expects there will be 1,500 locations opened across China over the next 10 years.

The Shanghai Tim Hortons is the first in China under an exclusive master franchise joint agreement signed last year with the Cartesian Capital Group.

The new location will serve many of the chain's traditional offerings as well as some new food and drink options unique to the Chinese market.

In addition to different tea flavours and new hot espresso drinks, Tim Hortons will offer a new salted egg yolk timbit.