

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Tim Hortons is moving its headquarters from Oakville, Ont. to downtown Toronto.

The fast food company says it will relocate to a 6000 square-metre space in the Exchange Tower in the city's financial district.

Tim Hortons president Alex Macedo says the move will bring it closer to business partners, enable it to better use technology to serve customers and help it keep abreast of industry trends.

Macedo says all 400 employees at the Oakville headquarters will be transferred to the Toronto location at the end of the year.

The company will continue to house its "Tims University" training centre in Oakville.

Macedo says the move is a "very exciting moment" for the company, which has been located in Oakville for more than 50 years.