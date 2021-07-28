TORONTO -- A big boost in shares of cannabis producer Tilray Inc. helped to lift Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 14.34 points at 20,187.69.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 32.55 points at 35,025.97. The S&P 500 index was up 3.55 points at 4,405.01, while the Nasdaq composite was up 104.05 points at 14,764.63.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.55 cents US compared with 79.50 cents US on Tuesday.

The September crude oil contract was up 14 cents at US$71.79 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 2.6 cents at US$3.97 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down 50 cents at US$1,799.30 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 5.9 cents at nearly US$4.49 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Month Date, 2021