Business

    • TikTok agrees to withdraw rewards feature after EU raised concerns about potential online addiction

    In this Sept. 28, 2020 file photo, a view of the TikTok app logo, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File) In this Sept. 28, 2020 file photo, a view of the TikTok app logo, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
    Share
    FRANKFURT, Germany -

    TikTok has agreed to withdraw a rewards feature that raised concerns about its potential to encourage excessive screen time, particularly among children, the European Union’s executive commission said Monday.

    It was the first resolution of an investigation under the 27-country EU's sweeping Digital Services Act, which went into effect in February and aims to ensure a “safe and accountable online environment” by regulating large digital platforms.

    TikTok made the commitment without conceding the feature violated the Digital Services Act, officials said.

    The commission has however ruled that the withdrawal is legally binding, which “sends a clear message to the entire social media industry,” said Margrethe Vestager, European commission for digital affairs.

    “Design features on platforms with addictive effects put the well-being of their users at risk,” she said in a statement. “That’s why we have made TikTok’s commitments under the DSA legally binding.”

    The case involves TikTok Lite, a low-bandwidth version of the app released in Spain and France. It allowed users to earn points for things like following creators, liking content, or inviting friends to join TikTok. The points could be exchanged for Amazon vouchers and gift cards on PayPal. TikTok said rewards were restricted to users 18 years and older, who had to verify their age. Users could watch up to one hour a day of videos to earn rewards, which were capped at the equivalent of one euro ($1.09) a day.

    The commission opened an investigation in April due to concerns that TikTok has not done a diligent assessment required under the act of the feature's potential “addictive effect,” especially for children, "given suspected absence of effective age verification mechanisms on TikTok."

    The resolution of the TikTok Lite investigation does not affect an earlier probe launched against TikTok focusing on concerns about protection of minors, advertising transparency, data access for researchers, and mitigating risks of “behavioral addiction" and harmful content.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    B.C. man spots bobcat while on his way to Starbucks

    A few days after moving into his North Vancouver neighbourhood Paul Wiens was enjoying one of the perks – cutting through the scenic BCMC trail on his way to grab a coffee at Starbucks – when he had an unexpected but "magical" encounter.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News