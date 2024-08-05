TikTok agrees to withdraw rewards feature after EU raised concerns about potential online addiction

Nearly everything on Wall Street tumbles over worries U.S. headed for a recession
Nearly everything on Wall Street is tumbling Monday as fear about a slowing U.S. economy worsens and sets off another sell-off for financial markets around the world.
TikTok has agreed to withdraw a rewards feature that raised concerns about its potential to encourage excessive screen time, particularly among children, the European Union’s executive commission said Monday.
It was the first resolution of an investigation under the 27-country EU's sweeping Digital Services Act, which went into effect in February and aims to ensure a “safe and accountable online environment” by regulating large digital platforms.
TikTok made the commitment without conceding the feature violated the Digital Services Act, officials said.
The commission has however ruled that the withdrawal is legally binding, which “sends a clear message to the entire social media industry,” said Margrethe Vestager, European commission for digital affairs.
“Design features on platforms with addictive effects put the well-being of their users at risk,” she said in a statement. “That’s why we have made TikTok’s commitments under the DSA legally binding.”
The case involves TikTok Lite, a low-bandwidth version of the app released in Spain and France. It allowed users to earn points for things like following creators, liking content, or inviting friends to join TikTok. The points could be exchanged for Amazon vouchers and gift cards on PayPal. TikTok said rewards were restricted to users 18 years and older, who had to verify their age. Users could watch up to one hour a day of videos to earn rewards, which were capped at the equivalent of one euro ($1.09) a day.
The commission opened an investigation in April due to concerns that TikTok has not done a diligent assessment required under the act of the feature's potential “addictive effect,” especially for children, "given suspected absence of effective age verification mechanisms on TikTok."
The resolution of the TikTok Lite investigation does not affect an earlier probe launched against TikTok focusing on concerns about protection of minors, advertising transparency, data access for researchers, and mitigating risks of “behavioral addiction" and harmful content.
Authorities in British Columbia have issued an evacuation order for an area just north of where the Chilcotin River meets the Fraser River because of the danger of flooding caused by a landslide.
Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's departure threatens to create even more instability in the densely populated nation on India's border that is already dealing with a series of crises, from high unemployment and corruption to climate change.
Three people are in critical condition after 30 to 40 shots were fired on Montreal's West Island.
Hurricane Debby reached the Big Bend coast of Florida early Monday, bringing with it the potential for catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surge as it slowly passes over the northern part of the state. Forecasters warned that, in the coming days, record-setting rain could pummel coastal Georgia and South Carolina as the storm heads east.
The remains of a missing seven-year-old girl have been discovered in the Thames River after a multi-day search in London, Ont.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has said that being open about her experience of suicidal ideation is part of the 'healing journey.'
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Monday that a 'standing army' of specialist police would be set up to deal with rioting and that the justice system would be ramped up to deal with hundreds of arrests after violent disorder rocked cities across the nation over the past week.
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a social media video on Sunday that he drove a dead bear cub carcass from upstate New York and placed it in New York City’s Central Park 10 years ago.
The national capital is not the first municipality to use the emerging technology as a tool to mitigate a worsening crisis -- London, Ont., previously pioneered a similar project, while in California, Los Angeles has an initiative that identifies individuals at risk of becoming homeless.
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.
A Toronto off-duty officer was shot on Saturday night after locating a suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant since 2022.
Water is expected to start flowing over a landslide-created dam in the Chilcotin River Sunday night or early Monday morning, according to an update from officials.
What began as peaceful protests by students in Bangladesh against a quota system for government jobs eventually turned into an uprising that forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee the country by helicopter.
Frank Carillo was charged on Friday in federal court in Virginia with threatening the vice-president after posting a series of messages targeting Harris on the social media site GETTR, according to court records.
The dates are set. The venues are chosen. The only thing missing from this week's campaign blitz with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is the name of the running mate.
Elon Musk filed a new lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman on Monday, re-opening a legal battle in his fights over artificial intelligence.
Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Jolie and her G7 counterparts have issued a joint statement, urging all parties to refrain from retaliatory violence.
A jury returned a verdict of not guilty late Friday for two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
The Liberals are labelling federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre 'weird' in a new line of attack borrowed from the United States Democrats.
As small communities across Ontario struggle to recruit doctors and nurses, one town has landed on a strategy that appears poised for success: giving them 'a bag of money up front.'
Microplastics have been found in the ocean and the air, in our food and water. They have been found in a wide range of body tissues, including the heart, liver, kidneys and even testicles.
With summer in full swing, many Canadians are soaking in the sunshine while mindful about the dangers of UV exposure. Dermatologists share their top tips about what to look for when choosing a sunscreen.
After 10 days in theatres, 'Deadpool & Wolverine' is already the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever, not accounting for inflation.
The Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday released photos of three individuals suspected of being involved in the fatal shooting of former "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor in May.
Zac Efron assured his Instagram followers on Sunday that he's 'happy and healthy,' days after reports surfaced that the actor was briefly hospitalized.
Several online brokerage firms including Charles Schwab, Fidelity and Vanguard appeared to be down for thousands of users early Monday during one of the biggest stock markets sell-offs of 2024.
An airline passenger who tried to craft a shank from plastic cutlery and open the cockpit door during a flight has been sentenced to 19 months in prison.
Whether you are the couple, their parents, relatives, close friends or guests, here is what experts want you to know to ensure a successful wedding.
Some plus-size shoppers are questioning if fashion giant Forever 21 'actually cares' about inclusive sizing after they claim they noticed a lack of larger sizes in U.S. stores and the disappearance of the retailer's plus-size social media accounts.
Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.
The 27-year-old American gymnast, considered the greatest in the history of the sport, wasn’t at her usual best during a routine set to music from pop icons Taylor Swift and Beyonce.
Olympic triathletes plunged into the Seine River Monday morning as the mixed relay event got underway after organizers said the bacteria levels in the long-polluted Paris waterway were at acceptable levels.
After months of concerns and complaints, the Olympic flame of the Paris 2024 games seems to have melted the facade of indifference from Parisians.
Twenty-two people were injured by an explosion in the paddock area of Germany's famous Nuerbergring racetrack, police said Saturday.
Toyota reported Wednesday more cases of cheating on certification tests for new models required by the Japanese government, on top of those acknowledged earlier.
Authorities in Washington have determined that a Tesla that hit and killed a motorcyclist near Seattle in April was operating on the company's 'Full Self Driving' system at the time of the crash.
William Hui did not cheat. He set his own rules and then planned his route carefully, determined to make it all the way to Tijuana without flying or using Greyhound and Amtrak.
The Alberta government launched a registration portal for Jasper residents to tour the townsite on buses "in the coming days."
Two Ontario men are facing $9,750 in fines after they tried to cover up that a bull moose was shot by mistake last October.
A friendly food war is happening in Sudbury during the month of August among 30 local restaurants in an effort to support a new home for people with developmental disabilities.
A herd of donkeys have sparked quite the conversation in Colpitts Settlement, N.B., and, although cute, they were actually brought to the Maritimes to fill a very important job.
A few days after moving into his North Vancouver neighbourhood Paul Wiens was enjoying one of the perks – cutting through the scenic BCMC trail on his way to grab a coffee at Starbucks – when he had an unexpected but "magical" encounter.
It was a memorable day for many near the Bay of Fundy Monday when a Mola mola found its way to the Parrsboro Harbour in Nova Scotia.
A cat that went missing in Toronto back in 2011 has finally been reunited with its owner.
Water is expected to start flowing over a landslide-created dam in the Chilcotin River Sunday night or early Monday morning, according to an update from officials.
The August long weekend is upon us, meaning that some businesses and services will be closed come Monday.
At just 14 years old, Anaya Sohail has become one of the youngest people in Canada to fly an aircraft after she took to the skies solo for the first time and flew over the Greater Toronto Area last month.
As small communities across Ontario struggle to recruit doctors and nurses, one town has landed on a strategy that appears poised for success: giving them 'a bag of money up front.'
A clutch fourth-quarter performance led the Calgary Stampeders to a thrilling 27-23 win over the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday.
Heavy winds and hail tore through parts of southern Alberta Saturday night, leaving a trail of destruction.
Ontario Provincial Police say a driver whose previous stunt driving charge from May is still before the courts is now facing a new stunt driving charge.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at closures and schedule changes in Ottawa for the Colonel By Day long weekend.
A 20-year-old man is dead after his body was found in the Olympic Basin on Ile-Notre-Dame.
A Calgary man died Saturday after a tree fell on him while he was fighting an active fire northeast of Jasper
Tours of wildfire damage in the Jasper townsite on Sunday were pushed back one day because of a wildland firefighter's death.
The Calgary Surge are back in the CEBL western final.
Search teams found the body of a 22-year-old swimmer in Maquapit Lake in Clarks Corner, N.B., on Sunday afternoon.
Campaign promises to fund mental health care, reinstate public school boards and give tax breaks for dog adoptions are among the pledges that, nearly three years into his mandate, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has either tossed aside or been slow to enact.
Parts of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia should continue to see humid weather on Monday, with cooler temperatures expected to arrive on Tuesday.
Winnipeg firefighters had a busy Monday morning as they responded to three blazes in less than three hours.
Terry Fox Day will be celebrated in Manitoba on Monday, resulting in hour changes or closures for several businesses and services in the province.
Laura Skelly hasn’t been seen since leaving a residence on Campbell Street in The Pas at around 9:20 a.m. on July 31.
The Edmonton Elks finally found the win column after a 42-31 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium Saturday night.
Regina police are investigating a serious assault after a 17-year-old was found with a life-threatening injury early Saturday morning.
Fans packed Confederation Park at Regina's Queen City Ex (QCX) Saturday for the third annual mini-donut eating competition to watch famous competitive eater Joey Chestnut beat his all-time record while helping out the city's food bank in the process.
A neighbourhood in Stratford, Ont. is reeling from the shock of a triple shooting that has left residents in disbelief.
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Kitchener resident, Aleksandar Ivaz, who is currently out on bail for a number of criminal offences.
The Saskatoon Fringe Festival is underway, and Broadway Avenue is alive, bustling with dense crowds, and street performances.
Heat warnings have ended across most of Saskatchewan on Saturday after a day that saw more than a handful of temperature records fall on Friday, including a 99 year old record in one community.
As of Sunday evening, there were 20 active wildfires in northeastern Ontario.
The Liberals are labelling federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre 'weird' in a new line of attack borrowed from the United States Democrats.
Canada's Ethan Katzberg has won the gold medal in the men's hammer throw at the Paris Olympics.
A three vehicle collision which occurred late last night had several roads closed into early this morning.
Canada's relay teams couldn't tie a bow on one of country's most successful Olympic swim meets Sunday, but the team's depth produced a record number of medals in individual events in Paris.
Orillia's Ian North, a singer-songwriter who survived a double-lung pulmonary embolism, delivered a special performance at Couchiching Craft Brewing Co. Sunday afternoon.
Barrie's Simcoe Day holiday schedule for parking, buses, garbage schedules and more.
Softball players from across the country are competing in the Slo-Pitch Nationals at the Barrie Community Sports Complex this holiday weekend, with teams in each division competing for national titles.
Joel Bishop is being remembered for his vibrant creativity, uplifting presence and diverse talents as a musician, chef, actor and poet.
Tecumseh’s Linda Morais will be coming home from her first Olympics empty handed after her match in the women’s freestyle 68 kilogram quarterfinals on Sunday morning.
The three-day motorcycle rally took place from August 2 to 4, and attracted thousands of people to the twon.
Water is expected to start flowing over a landslide-created dam in the Chilcotin River Sunday night or early Monday morning, according to an update from officials.
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
After more than a week of mostly scaling back evacuation orders and alerts related to the Shetland Creek wildfire, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District changed course Saturday.
A small earthquake rumbled near Penticton, B.C. on Friday afternoon, according to officials.
A jury returned a verdict of not guilty late Friday for two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
With a heat warning re-issued for Lethbridge and parts of southern Alberta, businesses that depend on the sunshine are taking full-advantage of it.
Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.
Mississauga First Nation cancelled a scheduled meeting and has shut down all band operations, programs and non-essential services this week due to a "planned demonstration" over Robinson Huron settlement funds.
Ontario Provincial Police will be out in full force for the Civic Holiday long weekend.
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.
A Labrador man has lost his bid for a long-sought public hearing about his detainment by police in 2015 at a mental health hospital for a post he made on social media.
Newfoundland and Labrador’s Progressive Conservatives called Thursday for the removal of the chair of Memorial University's board of regents after he forwarded an alumna's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father last month.
