This is what doomed Elon Musk's Twitter deal
This is what doomed Elon Musk's Twitter deal
When Elon Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter almost 90 days ago, the world — and financial markets — looked different.
The S&P 500 was 14 per cent higher and had yet to enter a bear market. The war in Ukraine and inflation concerns had pushed investors into selling mode, but sentiment hadn't collapsed. And Tesla, the electric carmaker that's the main source of Musk's wealth, was about to announce record profits.
Wall Street and Corporate America's mood has changed since then. US stocks just closed out their worst start to the year since 1970. Tesla has started laying off workers after Musk indicated he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy. The second half of the year looks uncertain at best.
In this climate, Musk's offer to pay US$44 billion for Twitter, scooping up the shares he doesn't own for US$54.20 a piece, seems way too high — and now, unsurprisingly, he wants out.
"The market dramatically changed since April," Daniel Ives, a strategist at Wedbush Securities, told me.
Musk took steps late on Friday to terminate his deal to buy Twitter, claiming the company is "in material breach of multiple provisions" of the original agreement.
For weeks, Musk has expressed concerns, without any apparent evidence, that there are a greater number of bots and spam accounts on the platform than Twitter has said publicly. Analysts speculated that the fight was an attempt to create a pretext to get out of a deal that now appeared overpriced.
Musk's offer represented a 54 per cent premium over Twitter's price before Musk started building up his stake in late January, and a 38 per cent premium before his holdings were revealed in April.
At the beginning of July, Twitter shares were trading at just US$38.23, down almost 12 per cent since the start of the year and nearly 30 per cent below Musk's offer price.
On the radar: Twitter shares would probably be doing way worse if Musk hadn't made his play. Investors have been ditching fast-growing tech stocks — which are less attractive when interest rates are rising — and social media companies have been hit hard.
Facebook's Meta has seen its shares plunge almost 50 per cent year-to-date. Snapchat is 68 per cent lower.
Then there's Tesla stock, which Musk was planning to rely on in part to finance the deal. It's also declined sharply, plummeting 30 per cent since the beginning of April.
"The Twitter fiasco had a major overhang on Tesla's stock and that is Musk's golden child," Ives said.
Musk isn't calling his fickleness buyer's remorse. But Ives think it's clear that was a major factor.
What happens next: The stage is set for a lengthy and dramatic legal battle. Twitter has said it intends to force Musk to close the sale — and it's not hard to see why. Twitter's stock is down more than 5 per cent in premarket trading on Monday. With the takeover tied up in court, Ives thinks it could drop another 30 per cent to US$25.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Canadian tech talent still in demand, despite layoffs and recession predictions
Thousands of tech workers started hunting for new jobs as layoffs rippled across the industry in recent weeks, but many say these workers won't be on the market long.
Bank of Canada to hike key interest rate by 0.75%, economists say
Economists are predicting the Bank of Canada will hike its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday as inflation rages on globally.
New banking rules have come into effect in Canada. These are the important changes
New rules came have come into effect in Canada that will affect bank accounts and credit cards.
Seniors, low-income earners among those most impacted by rising inflation, economists say
Canada is experiencing a rate of inflation not seen since 1983, but not everyone is experiencing it in the same way, economist says, with those most impacted being people with lower incomes and households who spend a large portion of their budgets on necessities such as food and housing.
OPINION | How much of a mortgage can I afford in Canada?
Prices have been easing slightly recently, but affording a mortgage is still a very difficult task for many Canadians. How much of a mortgage can you afford? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Surging energy prices harmful to families, should drive green transition: Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the government is absolutely concerned with the struggles Canadians are facing as a result of inflation, but insists the current energy crisis is another reason to focus on the green transition.
Canada recession: It's coming, RBC predicts, but how long will the downturn last?
Canada is headed towards a moderate recession, but the economic contraction is expected to be short-lived compared to previous recessions, economists with Royal Bank of Canada predict.
CMHC says residential mortgage debt grew last year by fastest pace since 2008
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation says residential mortgage debt grew by nine per cent last year compared with a year earlier for the fastest pace of growth since 2008.