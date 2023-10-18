This 1980s Domino’s delivery car looks like a spaceship, and you can buy it
The 1985 Domino's Pizza delivery car looks more like it was designed to shoot down invading alien spacecraft than to bring you a hot delicious pepperoni pie. But back in the '80s, Domino's founder Tom Monaghan ordered 10 Tritan A2 cars and customized them with warming ovens in the back to deliver pizzas around Ann Arbor, Michigan, where Domino's is headquartered.
Just a few survive today. One of them is being offered for sale at a Las Vegas classic car auction on November 10. Even the car's current owner admits, it's pretty terrible to drive and probably wasn't even that great at delivering pizza. But it does look awfully cool.
The Tritan A2 was designed by engineers James Amick and his son Douglas. It's similar to a series of other vehicles they designed with large arch-shaped rear wings. The wings were designed to capture crosswinds to help provide forward propulsion, like a sail, along with electric motors or gasoline engines. It's unclear if this particular model, with its relatively modest rear wing, benefits appreciably from wind propulsion. (CNN attempted to reach Douglas Amick but has not received a response.)
The downside of the car's arrow-head shape is that it's not very practical as an automobile. The pizza oven was removed long ago but, still, the A2 can carry only two people, one behind the other. (With its fibreglass body riding on only three wheels, the A2 is actually considered a motorcycle for regulatory purposes.) Instead of traditional doors, it has a canopy that slides forward so occupants can get in and out.
It rides very low to the ground, so a pothole could be ruinous, and outward visibility is poor, said Chuck Sinnott, the car's current owner, who lives in central California.
Sinnot has mostly taken it on a trailer to local car shows where he might drive a few short laps around a parking lot just to show it off, he said. The custom motorcycle trailer will be included in the auction sale.
"This thing turns some heads. It's a crowd pleaser," said Sinnott, "But my wife and I can't jump in it and go to Monterey."
The Tritan is very aerodynamic and can get up 80 miles per gallon from its tiny engine, according to Bonham's, which sold one of the cars in 2019.
Sinnott said he bought the car in 2021 for about $25,000 from a Domino's franchise owner. To help finance the purchase, he sold another car, a replica of the canopy-topped custom Plymouth Volaré wagon seen in the TV show "Fantasy Island." He would not say if he plans to buy something else with the money he gets from this auction.
Mecum Auctions did not provide a value estimate for the Tritan A2. The one Bonham's sold in 2019 went for $44,800. Domino's did not respond to questions about the Tritan A2.
Over the years, Dominos has experimented with a a variety of specialized pizza-delivery vehicles including, in more recent years, modified electric cars and fully autonomous pizza delivery machines.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Slowdown in inflation supports interest rate pause next week, economists say
Canada's inflation rate edged down to 3.8 per cent last month as price pressures eased across the economy, setting the stage for the Bank of Canada to hold its key interest rate steady next week, economists say.
OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances
As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
High stakes for homeowners facing choice between fixed- or variable-rate mortgage
Deciding between a fixed- or variable-rate mortgage has always been a challenging choice for borrowers looking to buy a home or renew a loan, but with interest rates sitting at levels not seen in decades, the stakes are especially high.
Statistics Canada says household debt ratio down in Q2 as income grew
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to how much they earn fell in the second quarter as disposable income comfortably outpaced the growth in debt and demand for mortgages fell.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
OPINION 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
Back-to-school: Parents offer tips on how they save during annual shopping spree
A new survey found 46 per cent of Canadians are more worried about their finances during this back-to-school season than in previous years.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. vetoes UN resolution condemning Hamas' attacks on Israel and all violence against civilians
The United States vetoed a UN resolution Wednesday that would have condemned Hamas' attacks against Israel and all violence against civilians and urged humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.
'A microcosm of how things can be': Arabs and Israelis co-exist in Jaffa
The Hamas massacre has led to a war that is now feeding off of the innocent lives of both Israelis and Palestinians. Yet, there’s an Arab, Israeli enclave that at its best can set an example for this war-torn region. In Hebrew its name translates to beautiful, and if you take one walk through the neighbourhood of Jaffa, you can’t help but marvel at its architecture and charm.
'Abhorrent smell': At least 189 decaying, improperly stored bodies removed from funeral home
The remains of at least 189 people have been removed from a Colorado funeral home, up from an initial estimate of about 115 when the decaying and improperly stored bodies were discovered two weeks ago, officials said Tuesday.
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
WATCH Biden: Israel must not be 'consumed' by 'rage' like America after 9/11
U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed American support for Israel, but cautioned that the country must not be 'consumed' by 'rage' while responding to the surprise attack from Hamas militants that killed more than 1,400 people almost two weeks ago.
Canadian woman says her parents are among Hamas hostages, urges government to help
A Canadian family is asking the federal government to apply more pressure on Hamas to release people, saying they have been told their loved ones are among the hostages.
Air Canada stock slides to one-year low despite frothy summer profits
Air Canada's share price hit a one-year low on Wednesday as the airline navigates higher fuel costs, competition and interest rates.
Atmospheric river prompts rainfall warnings on B.C.'s South Coast
Rainfall warnings are blanketing B.C.’s South Coast on Wednesday as the province braces for an atmospheric river.
'Moonlighting' creator says Bruce Willis is 'still Bruce' despite not being 'totally verbal'
Glenn Gordon Caron said that while his friend Bruce Willis can no longer communicate in all the same ways, he knows Willis is happy about his show 'Moonlighting' finally coming to streaming.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario's public elementary teachers vote in favour of strike mandate
The union representing the province’s public English elementary school teachers has announced that its members have voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike mandate as negotiations continue.
-
Trudeau chides Smith for pension exit debate, promises to defend stability of CPP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau entered the Alberta pension-exit debate Wednesday, saying the federal government will fight any threat to the stability of the Canada Pension Plan.
-
Canadian woman says her parents are among Hamas hostages, urges government to help
A Canadian family is asking the federal government to apply more pressure on Hamas to release people, saying they have been told their loved ones are among the hostages.
-
Atmospheric river prompts rainfall warnings on B.C.'s South Coast
Rainfall warnings are blanketing B.C.’s South Coast on Wednesday as the province braces for an atmospheric river.
-
'One Manitoba': Wab Kinew sworn in as Manitoba premier along with new NDP cabinet
Manitoba's new premier, Wab Kinew, and his cabinet have been sworn in with a ceremony that featured traditional Indigenous music and dancing.
-
Most Canadians think lasting peace between Israel, Palestinians is not possible: poll
A majority of Canadians don't think lasting peace is possible between Israelis and Palestinians, a new poll suggests. Slightly more than half of the people responding to the Leger poll said lasting peace isn't possible, while less than one-fifth said a peaceful solution can be reached.
World
-
Italian lawmakers approve 10 million euros for long-delayed Holocaust Museum in Rome
Italian lawmakers voted unanimously Wednesday to back a long-delayed project to build a Holocaust Museum in Rome, underlining the urgency of the undertaking following the killing of Israeli civilians by Hamas fighters in what have been deemed the deadliest attacks on Jews since the Holocaust.
-
Blast reported aboard small cruise ship; crew member taken to hospital
One person was injured and passengers were evacuated Wednesday after an explosion in the engine room of a small cruise ship docked in Maine's Portland Harbor, officials said.
-
Drone attack on base hosting U.S. troops intercepted in Iraq, heightening fears of a broader conflict
Two drones launched at a base hosting U.S. troops in western Iraq were intercepted Wednesday, a U.S. defence official said. Hours later, an Iraqi militia announced it had launched another drone attack on a second base. No injuries were reported in either incident.
-
GOP's Jim Jordan fails again to win vote to become House speaker and colleagues seek other options
Republican Rep. Jim Jordan failed again Wednesday on a crucial second ballot to become House speaker, the hard-fighting ally of Donald Trump losing even more GOP colleagues who are refusing to give him the gavel.
-
Donald Trump told to keep volume down after getting animated at New York civil fraud trial
A judge warned Donald Trump and others at his New York civil fraud trial to keep their voices down Wednesday after the former president threw up his hands in frustration and spoke aloud to his lawyers while a witness was testifying against him.
-
Republicans and Democrats agree that the Afghanistan war wasn't worth it, poll shows
At a time when Americans are deeply divided along party lines, a new poll shows considerable agreement on at least one issue: The United States' two-decade-long war in Afghanistan was not worth fighting.
Politics
-
Liberal MPs call for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war, end to 'butchery' in Gaza Strip
A Quebec Liberal MP is issuing an emotional plea for peace in Israel and a viable Palestinian state as deaths in the Gaza Strip 'mount by the minute.'
-
Trudeau chides Smith for pension exit debate, promises to defend stability of CPP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau entered the Alberta pension-exit debate Wednesday, saying the federal government will fight any threat to the stability of the Canada Pension Plan.
-
Caribbean leaders meeting in Ottawa to talk climate, trade and instability in Haiti
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has welcomed a dozen leaders from across the Caribbean to Ottawa, as part of a two-day summit aimed at forming closer ties with Canada.
Health
-
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
-
Lack of menopause support in Canada costs working women $3.3B in lost income each year: study
According to a new study by the Menopause Foundation of Canada (MFC), working women’s unmanaged menopause symptoms cost Canadian employers $237 million in lost productivity and costs women $3.3 billion in lost income each year as a result of them working reduced work hours or leaving the workforce.
-
Amazon will start testing drones that will drop prescriptions on your doorstep, literally
Amazon will soon make prescription drugs fall from the sky when the e-commerce giant becomes the latest company to test drone deliveries for medications.
Sci-Tech
-
Musk's X tests US $1 fee for new users in the Philippines and New Zealand in bid to target spam
Elon Musk's social media platform X has begun charging a US $1 fee to new users in the Philippines and New Zealand, in a test designed to cut down on the spam and fake accounts flourishing on the site formerly known as Twitter.
-
Toronto Pearson airport reveals new autonomous security robot
There’s a new crew member at Toronto Pearson International Airport dedicated to securing the runways at Canada’s busiest travel hub.
-
Can New York's mayor speak Mandarin? No, but with AI he's making robocalls in different languages
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been using artificial intelligence to make robocalls that contort his own voice into several languages he doesn't actually speak, posing new ethical questions about the government's use of the rapidly evolving technology.
Entertainment
-
Review: Bad Bunny's latest album a rap-heavy treatise on fame and an ode to his 'real fans'
It is what every artist wants and so few manage: distinction. In a heartbeat, Bad Bunny 's idiosyncratic baritone -- instantaneously recognizable in both in his somber singing and stadium-sized raps. There is no question when Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio's records are playing.
-
'The Office' showrunner addresses reboot speculation
Greg Daniels, the co-creator and showrunner of the U.S. version of "The Office," understands there's a lot of interest in a possible reboot of the workplace sitcom.
-
Britney Spears writes about having an abortion while she and Justin Timberlake were together
Britney Spears is revealing a personal experience she has kept private for two decades in her upcoming memoir.