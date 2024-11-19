Business

    • Think you're too young for life insurance? Buying early can help save on premiums

    A young woman looks to the side while sitting at a desk with others. (cottonbro studio / Pexels) A young woman looks to the side while sitting at a desk with others. (cottonbro studio / Pexels)
    Share

    Buying life insurance in your 20s can feel like an added cost to an already long list of expenses. But experts say it can safeguard loved ones if life doesn't go as planned.

    There can be a "very high temporary insurance need" for younger Canadians, said Andrea Thompson, a certified financial planner at Modern Cents, in an interview. That's because they might be accumulating high amounts of debt such as auto and student loans, while their income is low in the early years of their career.

    While life insurance often doesn't take priority for a carefree 20-something-year-old, it can help protect families and co-signers from incurring that debt suddenly if the young person dies unexpectedly.

    "Life insurance is mostly for legacy, taxes and loved ones," said Jeffrey Talor, director of sales at Canwise Life Insurance Services.

    "You want to make sure that your family is not exposed in the event of your passing."

    There are a lot of benefits to purchasing life insurance when young, Talor said. Age is an important factor in locking in a lower premium for the coming decades.

    Down the road, Talor said, if their health deteriorates and a person already owns life insurance, the premium will not change until the term ends.

    The policy is calculated by age, among other factors, Talor said. Fewer medical requirements and lower mortality rates for those in their 20s make it easier and cheaper to buy life insurance.

    "Between 20 to 30, we're noticing it's the best rate band and between 30 to 40, there is a bit of an increase, then 40 to 50, it's becoming somewhat pricey," Talor said.

    He says a lack of education on the benefits of life insurance also dissuades young Canadians.

    "We think it's so expensive to buy insurance," he said. "It's not that expensive to buy term insurance, it's about a dollar or $2 a day."

    Term life insurance covers the policyholder for a set period, such as 10 or 20 years, and the premiums do not change throughout the length of the term. Permanent life insurance can come with more expensive premiums because it covers you for your entire life. While the premiums can be higher, they are also fixed.

    Some permanent life insurance policies also have a cash value feature, where a portion of the premiums goes toward building a cash value over time which the consumer can use or borrow from.

    The individual could use the cash value portion as collateral for loans, Talor said. Other benefits could include buying built-in creditor protection in case a person files for bankruptcy in the future.

    But there's no magical age to buy life insurance at, Thompson said.

    "By 22, you might not have a mortgage yet and might not have dependents," Thompson said. "There's not a specific age that I would say everyone should rush out and go get insurance."

    As you move through life, changes such as marriage, a mortgage, or having children, change the amount of insurance coverage needed.

    Thomson said she recommends an insurance needs analysis to all her clients as part of her holistic financial planning, which helps determine risks based on age and life stage.

    Most people have some base coverage through their employment with group insurance but Thompson said it may not be enough.

    Talor said people can buy insurance in stages as their life situation evolves.

    "In your 20s, you need X, then come 40s, you start a business so you incur more debt," he said. "You can always go back to market and purchase small. The advantage of having insurance is you can stack life insurance policies in Canada," he said.

    Talor suggested people look at their budget and determine the amount they're comfortable spending on a life insurance policy.

    "The most important thing is to understand life insurance is not a difficult or complex thing to acquire," he said. "Dealing with the right broker that can simplify the process and understanding the terms and conditions up front makes it way easier."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toddler dies from drug toxicity in Niagara Falls, Ont.

    A 40-year-old woman is facing charges in the death of a toddler who was found without vital signs in a Niagara Falls, Ont., home last year. Niagara regional police say officers found the two-year-old child after they were called to a home on Nov. 21, 2023.

    E. coli: Carrots recalled in Canada

    The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has posted a recall for both baby and whole organic carrot brands sold at multiple grocery stores due to E. coli contamination.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News