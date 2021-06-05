Just when we thought Crocs could not get any weirder, a new version of the foam clog features a psychedelic design complete with light-up mushrooms.

The "Diplo X Crocs" are the latest celebrity collaboration from the footwear brand, this time with Grammy-winning DJ and producer Diplo.

Crocs said the limited-edition release, which go on sale online on June 8, features two designs. The first is a trippy twist on the classic Crocs clog decorated with swirls of pink, blue and yellow. Topping it off are three-dimensional mushroom charms that light up which you can pop on the top of the shoe. The price is $70.

The second design is Croc's two-strap, slip-on sandal. Priced at $50, it has the same paint swirl design with eight attachable glow-in-the-dark charms.

Crocs' often-mocked "ugly" clog turned into the go-to shoe of the pandemic for comfort-seeking consumers. The company not only logged its best sales ever in 2020, but it continues to lock in high-profile celebrity and brand collaborations, which Gen Z and millennial shoppers can't seem to resist.

Those have included special-edition collaborations with Post Malone, Justin Bieber and fast-food chain KFC, which came with attachable charms that looked and smelled like fried chicken. Crocs' glow-in-the-dark collaboration with Latin trap artist Bad Bunny quickly sold out after its September launch last year.

In April, a limited edition of $50 light-up, bright red Lightning McQueen adult clogs, modeled after the Disney/Pixar character from "Cars," sold out in under an hour after it was released for online purchase.

"Some (of our collaborations) are designed to attract new customers and to be able to market to them in the future," Crocs CEO Andrew Rees told analysts during an earnings call in April. "And some of them are designed to be kind of interesting and buzzworthy. In 2021, we will do more international collaborations."

Crocs said it expects the Diplo X versions to sell out within a few hours.