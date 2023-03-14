These companies have laid off Canadian workers in 2023
A wave of layoffs in 2022, which left thousands of Canadian workers jobless, is continuing this year as recession predictions loom and the tech sector downturn deepens.
These are the companies which have said goodbye to Canadian workers so far this year.
Benevity: The Calgary-based company which creates charity-centric software revealed plans to slash its team by 14 per cent, leaving 137 workers without a job in January.
Best Buy: The consumer electronics retailer said it would be reducing its workforce by 0.7 per cent, estimated to be about 700 employees, in January.
Canopy Growth Corp.: The Smiths Falls, Ont. cannabis company announced plans to shed 800 staff -- 35 per cent of its workforce -- in February in an effort to help the business reach profitability.
Clearco: Michele Romanow's e-commerce investing business said goodbye to 25 per cent of its workforce in January as the Dragons' Dens star departed her chief executive role. The company previously laid off 125 employees from its 500-person workforce in July and then 60 in August.
Clutch: The online car retailer reduced its team from 231 to 81 people in January with its chief executive Dan Park citing a "challenging microeconomic environment."
Lightspeed Commerce Inc.: The Montreal e-commerce software business laid off 300 workers -- about 10 per cent of its head count -- in January with most of the coming from management. The company said the move is meant to help it unify several businesses it recently acquired and already has plans to hire between 150 and 200 more staff.
Google: Canadian Google employees affected by a 12,000-person cut the tech goliath announced in mid-January started being informed of their termination in early February.
Hootsuite Inc.: The Vancouver social media technology company cut seven per cent of its staff -- about 70 people -- in its third job cut in the last year.
Hudson's Bay Co.: The department store chain said it was letting go of two per cent of its corporate workforce, estimated to be about 250 employees, in January. The roles were concentrated at The Bay and Hudson's Bay, the retailer's online and brick-and-mortar operations, and meant to help it navigate "significant external pressures."
Meta Platforms Inc.: The company behind Facebook and Instagram announced in mid-March that it would lay off 10,000 people and cease hiring for 5,000 roles as the firm embarks on a "year of efficiency." The company had laid off 13 per cent or 11,000 workers in November 2022.
Nordstrom: The Seattle department store chain announced in early March that it would close all of its Canadian stores, leaving 2,500 staff unemployed.
Postmedia Network Corp.: Sources told The Canadian Press in January that the newspaper publisher behind publications like the National Post, Vancouver Sun and Calgary Herald would lay off 11 per cent of its editorial staff. Days later, unions said the company had cut more than 75 jobs by outsourcing the printing and insertingof the Windsor Star.
Thinkific Labs Inc.: The Vancouver education technology company culled 76 jobs from its workforce in January with chief executive Greg Smith saying it was a necessary move to reach profitability.
VerticalScope: The Toronto-based technology company owned by the company that bought Torstar Corp. said in February that it was laying off around 60 employees, or 22 per cent of the company's workforce, to help it navigate the current economic environment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2023.
YOUR FINANCES
Thinking of an alternative lender? What it could mean for your mortgage
As economic conditions make it harder to qualify for a mortgage, Canadians are increasingly looking to alternative lenders, particularly amid interest rates. CTVNews.ca looks at why Canadians are seeking private lenders and the potential benefits and risks attached to them.
opinion | Tips on how to get the most out of your TFSA
The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect this year. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines eight tips on how Canadians can get the most out of this popular savings account.
opinion | These are the new tax brackets for 2023
There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.
Canadian food bloggers share tips, tricks to make filling budget-friendly meals
Food bloggers and cookbook authors say meal-planning and simple recipes can help home cooks put together filling and tasty dishes on a budget -- an increasingly stressful challenge amid rising food prices.
Canadians fell for more home improvement scams in 2022, new report finds
The Better Business Bureau says Canadians fell for home improvement scams the most in 2022, in a report highlighting the riskiest scams and how much money they cost Canadians.
'Not every sale is a bargain': How to avoid common money mistakes
In light of new poll results that found Canadians are spending a lot of time worrying about money, one personal finance expert shares some simple tips to help Canadians avoid making some common, costly mistakes with their cash.
Opinion | Does buying an electric vehicle make financial sense?
While there are many benefits to electric cars, the question of whether they are a good financial choice in Canada is still up in the air, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains on CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Is cryptocurrency a good investment?
The recent upturn in cryptocurrencies has inspired many to reconsider investing. But is it really a good idea? In a column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the pros and cons so that you can make an informed choice.