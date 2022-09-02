Prices at the pump have seen a noticeable decline in recent weeks, with the cost of regular gasoline falling by more than one-fifth across Canada compared to the highs seen earlier this summer, data from the federal government shows.

Figures from Natural Resources Canada show the average monthly price of regular gas in Canada fell by 22.8 per cent on Sept. 1 to 161.1 cents per litre, down from the yearly high of 208.6 cents per litre on average for the month of June.

However, gas prices across Canada on average are still near or well above what they were in January, when the cost per litre of gasoline was lowest, at 149.2 cents per litre on average nationwide.

The price of gas has climbed significantly throughout most of 2022 and has been a major factor behind Canada's rising inflation rate, blamed in part on Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

The United States has also seen its own downward trend in the price of gas recently.

But while inflation may have peaked in June, some major banks are predicting another interest rate hike this month from the Bank of Canada.

Of the 71 cities for which gas prices were available in the data from Natural Resources Canada, all reached their highest monthly peaks in June.

And of those cities, about one third saw price drops greater than the national average.

They include some of Canada's major cities, as well as smaller municipalities throughout Ontario, Alberta, Quebec and Saskatchewan.

Red Deer, Alta., saw the largest price drop at 31.2 per cent, falling to 129.7 cents per litre on Sept. 1 from 188.5 cents per litre on average in June.

During that same time, Fort St. John, B.C., had the smallest change at 10.8 per cent, with the price of gas dropping to 189.9 cents per litre on Sept. 1 from 213 cents per litre in June.

Here are the cities that saw above average declines in the price of gas from the month of June to Sept. 1:

Canada (22.8 per cent)

Barrie, Ont. (26.4 per cent)

Brantford, Ont. (26.1 per cent)

Calgary (23.9 per cent)

Edmonton (26 per cent)

Gatineau, Que. (22.9 per cent)

Guelph, Ont. (26.2 per cent)

Hamilton, Ont. (26.3 per cent)

Kingston, Ont. (25.6 per cent)

Kitchener, Ont. (26.2 per cent)

Lloydminster, Alta./Sask. (24.8 per cent)

London, Ont. (26.4 per cent)

North Bay, Ont. (25.7 per cent)

Oshawa, Ont. (26.4 per cent)

Ottawa (26.3 per cent)

Peterborough, Ont. (25.9 per cent)

Red Deer, Alta. (31.2 per cent)

Regina (23.5 per cent)

Sarnia, Ont. (26.6 per cent)

Saskatoon (26.4 per cent)

Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. (25.3 per cent)

St. Catharines, Ont. (25.9 per cent)

Thunder Bay, Ont. (24.8 per cent)

Toronto (25.7 per cent)

Windsor, Ont. (26 per cent)

With files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press