On Monday, Walmart announced that it would be closing six locations in Canada. The company said in a news release that in addition to closing these stores, it plans to spend over $500 million upgrading its other stores.

Here is the list of Walmart stores that will close:

Deer Valley, Calgary, Alta.

Abbotsfield, Edmonton, Alta.

Kitchener East, Ont.

County Fair, Hamilton, Ont.

Malton, Mississauga, Ont.

St. John's South, N.L.

Walmart says staff at the closing stores will be offered jobs at other nearby Walmart locations.​