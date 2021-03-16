On Monday, Walmart announced that it would be closing six locations in Canada. The company said in a news release that in addition to closing these stores, it plans to spend over $500 million upgrading its other stores.

Here is the list of Walmart stores that will close:

  • Deer Valley, Calgary, Alta.
  • Abbotsfield, Edmonton, Alta.
  • Kitchener East, Ont.
  • County Fair, Hamilton, Ont.
  • Malton, Mississauga, Ont.
  • St. John's South, N.L.

Walmart says staff at the closing stores will be offered jobs at other nearby Walmart locations.​