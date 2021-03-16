Advertisement
These are the Walmart stores closing across Canada
Published Tuesday, March 16, 2021 12:19PM EDT
Signage at a Walmart store is seen on Tuesday, May 3, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)
Share:
On Monday, Walmart announced that it would be closing six locations in Canada. The company said in a news release that in addition to closing these stores, it plans to spend over $500 million upgrading its other stores.
Here is the list of Walmart stores that will close:
- Deer Valley, Calgary, Alta.
- Abbotsfield, Edmonton, Alta.
- Kitchener East, Ont.
- County Fair, Hamilton, Ont.
- Malton, Mississauga, Ont.
- St. John's South, N.L.
Walmart says staff at the closing stores will be offered jobs at other nearby Walmart locations.