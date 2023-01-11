These are the top 15 trending jobs in Canada for 2023
If you are looking to change your job in the new year, a new report may guide you to find a better one.
HR and recruitment company Randstad Canada has released its list of the top 15 jobs that are trending in Canada for 2023. According to the report, despite an economic slowdown, employers are still in hiring mode with various job opportunities from all backgrounds in order to fill out the talent scarcity.
The most demand jobs for 2023 include the technology, health-care, and professional services sectors. However, there is a “strong” need for supply chain positions, skilled trades and electronic commerce, according to the trending company.
“With the baby boomer generation retiring, Canadian employers see an important gap for skilled trades and blue-collar positions,” said Nick Montesano, executive vice president of central region at Randstad Canada, in a news release on Wednesday.
According to Randstad, the highest paying jobs in Canada in 2023 include developers, HR managers, mechanical engineer and construction project managers. However, the salary ranges for these positions may be different in different provinces.
The top trending jobs determined based on reviewed data analysis from the role posted in the previous 12 months. For all roles, salary ranges represent entry level roles requiring one to three years of experience as well as senior level roles with over five years of experience, Randstad said.
These are the 15 top trending jobs in Canada for 2023, along with the salary ranges, according to Randstad:
1. Developer: $68,000 to $155,000
2. HR Manager: $75,000 to $156,000
3. Mechanical engineer: $66,000 to $131,000
4. Welder: $40,000 to $74,000
5. Accounting technician/bookkeeper: $61,000 to $114,000
6. Registered nurse: $68,000 to $94,000
7. Warehouse worker: $17 to $29 per hour
8. Customer service representative: $43,000 to $74,000
9. Driver: $42,000 to $65,000
10. Sales associate: $46,000 to $84,000
11. Administrative assistant: $47,000 to $99,000
12. Business analyst: $62,000 to $142,000
13. Production supervisor: $53,000 to $114,000
14. Digital marketing coordinator: $62,000 to $122,000
15. Construction project manager: $61,000 to $150,000
