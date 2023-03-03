These are the locations where Nordstrom will close its stores in Canada
Nordstrom is set to close all 13 of its Canadian stores, the company announced on Thursday, resulting in 2,500 job losses.
The move comes after what chief executive Erik Nordstrom described as challenges to the Seattle-based retailer's longtime plans "to build and sustain a long-term business" in Canada.
The luxury department store chain opened its first Canadian location at Calgary's CF Chinook Centre in September 2014 and has since expanded to Ottawa, Vancouver and Toronto.
The company's discount outlet, Nordstrom Rack, is also affected by the closures.
The announcement also comes after Nordstrom released its fourth quarter results showing net earnings of US$119 million in the period ending Jan. 28, compared to US$200 million during the same period the previous year.
Nordstrom's Canadian website is no longer available for shopping and the company says a liquidation sale is expected to begin later in March.
These are the locations where Nordstrom will close its Canadian stores:
ALBERTA
- Chinook Centre, Calgary
- Deerfoot Meadows, Calgary (Nordstrom Rack)
- South Edmonton Common, Edmonton (Nordstrom Rack)
BRITISH COLUMBIA
- Willowbrook Shopping Centre, Langley (Nordstrom Rack)
- Pacific Centre, Vancouver
ONTARIO
- Heartland Town Centre, Mississauga (Nordstrom Rack)
- Rideau Centre, Ottawa
- Ottawa Train Yards, Ottawa (Nordstrom Rack)
- Sherway Gardens, Toronto
- Eaton Centre, Toronto
- Yorkdale Centre, Toronto
- One Bloor, Toronto (Nordstrom Rack)
- Vaughan Mills, Vaughan (Nordstrom Rack)
With files from The Canadian Press
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | These are the new tax brackets for 2023
There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.
Canadian food bloggers share tips, tricks to make filling budget-friendly meals
Food bloggers and cookbook authors say meal-planning and simple recipes can help home cooks put together filling and tasty dishes on a budget -- an increasingly stressful challenge amid rising food prices.
'Not every sale is a bargain': How to avoid common money mistakes
In light of new poll results that found Canadians are spending a lot of time worrying about money, one personal finance expert shares some simple tips to help Canadians avoid making some common, costly mistakes with their cash.
Opinion | Does buying an electric vehicle make financial sense?
While there are many benefits to electric cars, the question of whether they are a good financial choice in Canada is still up in the air, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains on CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Is cryptocurrency a good investment?
The recent upturn in cryptocurrencies has inspired many to reconsider investing. But is it really a good idea? In a column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explores some of the pros and cons so that you can make an informed choice.
opinion | Before you do your taxes, take note of these tax credits and deductions you may not have known about
Many Canadians are experiencing strains caused by the increased cost of living and inflation. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the top credits and deductions that you may be able to claim on your income tax return to help you save money.
opinion | How much rent can you afford?
Many Canadians have continued to see an increase in their rental rates in 2023. In an column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to calculate how much rent you can afford.
Some of Canada's airports are increasing fees to passengers, here's why
Airports that lost millions of dollars during the pandemic are now trying to recoup some of the losses as travel picks up again. To do this, many are increasing the "user-pay" system that generates revenue from passengers, fuel and aircraft fees.