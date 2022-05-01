The U.K. now has an airport for flying taxis and drones, the first of its kind in the world

The Air-One in the U.K. is the world's first hub for flying taxis and commercial drones. (Supernal / Urban-Air Port) The Air-One in the U.K. is the world's first hub for flying taxis and commercial drones. (Supernal / Urban-Air Port)

MORE Business News