The surprising reason supermarkets sell flowers
The surprising reason supermarkets sell flowers
All stores have marketing tactics to get you in the door — stylish mannequins, elaborate display windows, posters screaming about all the discounts you can find inside.
But some are far more subtle, so much so that chances are you've hardly ever noticed them. Picture your local grocery store, for example. What do you see when you first walk in?
Most likely: Flowers. Big, bright bouquets of fresh-cut blooms greet shoppers inside just about every major grocer, from Whole Foods to Kroger to innumerable New York City bodegas.
That's no coincidence — there's a strategic decision behind those flowers' placement.
"It is very, very simple," says Paco Underhill, the founder and CEO of behavioral research and consulting firm Envirosell. "If you can get someone's nose and saliva glands working, they become a much less disciplined shopper."
That's right: Flowers fire up the senses, getting you ready to spend. Sure, they're aesthetically pleasing. And as you get closer, your nose picks up on their aroma, which tells your brain "this place has good stuff."
"You're signaling freshness, you're signaling 'natural'... all the good things that make food good," said Ashwani Monga, a professor of marketing at Rutgers Business School.
"If I'm a grocery store then that's how I want you to see my store — logistically, if this person can manage fresh flowers and sell them, this person isn't going to sell stale food."
That psychological priming is just one way stores indirectly influence your behavior and encourage you to part more readily with your money. (Holiday music is another effective strategy.)
Psychologists call the effect misattribution — you're in a good mood and ready to shell out for the holiday season, for example, not fully realizing that it's because of the music and twinkly lights.
What makes flowers so effective is that they're a high-margin item. They may account for only 1% to 3% of total sales, but in 2019 stores reported an average gross margin of 47% on cut flowers, according to a report from the International Fresh Produce Association. In other words, that bouquet you bought for US$15 likely cost the store just $7.50. That's because most of the stems for sale in U.S. grocery stores are flown in from South America, where land and labor are much cheaper.
The grocery store flower scene has emerged over the past 30 years or so, says Becky Roberts, director of floral at the IFPA. As shoppers became more time-starved, grocery stores evolved to be more of a one-stop shop, with bank branches, coffee shops, post offices and, of course, florists.
COVID-19 lockdowns were especially lucrative for the cut flower industry.
"People had to come to supermarkets as one of the few places that they really could still come and shop," Roberts said. "They wanted things that could bring them a little joy, a little fun, a little happiness."
Inflation is taking its toll, of course, but Roberts said she expects floral sales to remain strong even as consumers rein in spending on non-essential items.
"You might not be able to afford a $200 dinner now, or to be able to take that road trip," she said. "But you still can go pick up a bunch of flowers and feel like, 'OK, I'm still treating myself.'"
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Gas prices see long weekend drop in parts of Canada, but analysts say relief not likely to last
The Canada Day long weekend saw gas prices plummet in parts of the country, but the relief at the pumps may not stay for very long, analysts say. The decreases come after crude oil prices slid in June following the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, sparking fears of a recession.
Stocks are down, but here's why experts say you shouldn't panic
As stocks continue to slump, it can be easy to let your emotions take over if you've got money invested in the market. But experts agree that there's no need to panic if you're invested in the right type of portfolio with the right level of risk.
My landlord is increasing my rent – what should I do?
With increasing rent prices likely to be the reality for many Canadian tenants, some may be wondering how to navigate rising costs, or whether any course of action can be taken, if any. Legal experts across the country share their advice on how to handle a rent hike.
New clean fuel regulations to raise gas prices, affect low-income Canadians most
New federal regulations to force down the greenhouse gas emissions from gasoline and diesel will cost Canadians up to 13 cents more per litre at the pump by 2030.
OPINION | Should you still be saving money with inflation at 7.7 per cent?
With inflation reaching a 40-year high, many Canadians have been left in a state of worry. Not only about the rising prices of consumer goods, but whether or not they should continue to save money. It’s not such a simple question, and it depends greatly on your circumstances, contributor Christopher Liew explains in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Almost half of Canadians are doing worse financially than the previous year: survey
As inflation rates soar to the highest they've been in Canada in nearly forty years, nearly half of Canadians say that right now, they're doing worse financially than they were at this time last year.
Here's how to save on your next grocery order, according to Canadian couponers
As Canada’s inflation soars, two ‘extreme couponers’ offer their advice on how to save at the grocery store.
4 things Canadians can do to save money on their groceries during inflation
With Statistics Canada reporting a 9.7 per cent increase in food costs over the last year, Canadians are being pushed to find ways to pinch pennies at the grocery stores. Here are some ways to save.