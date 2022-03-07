The man behind GameStop mania is coming for Bed Bath & Beyond

A customer carries a Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shopping bag outside a store in Clarksville, Indiana, U.S., on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg/Getty Images via CNN) A customer carries a Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shopping bag outside a store in Clarksville, Indiana, U.S., on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg/Getty Images via CNN)

MORE Business News