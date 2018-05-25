

Here are the top-paid U.S. CEOs by state for 2017, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.

The survey considered only publicly traded companies with more than $1 billion in revenue that filed their proxy statements with federal regulators between Jan. 1 and April 30. Not every state had a publicly traded company headquartered there that was large enough to be included. The survey includes only CEOs who have been in place for at least two years, but it does not limit the survey to companies in the S&P 500, as the AP's general compensation study does.

To calculate CEO pay, Equilar adds salary, bonus, stock awards, stock option awards, deferred compensation and other components that include benefits and perks. For some companies, big raises can occur when CEOs get a stock grant in one year as part of a multi-year grant.

The typical CEO in the Standard & Poor's 500 index made $11.7 million last year.

Alabama: O. B. Grayson Hall Jr., Regions Financial, $9.4 million (Hall is stepping down in July.)

Arkansas: C. Douglas McMillon, Walmart, $22.8 million

Arizona: Richard C. Adkerson, Freeport-McMoRan, $16.2 million

California: Michael Rapino, Live Nation Entertainment, $70.6 million

Colorado: Gregory B. Maffei, Liberty Media & Qurate Retail Group, $67.6 million

Connecticut: Mark T. Bertolini, Aetna, $18.7 million

Washington, D.C.: ThomasP.Joyce, Danaher, $14.8 million

Delaware: Herve Hoppenot, Incyte, $16.1 million

Florida: BrianD.Jellison, Roper Technologies, $29.2 million

Georgia: Frank J. Bisignano, First Data, $102.2 million

Hawaii: Constance H. Lau, Hawaiian Electric Industries, $5.4 million

Iowa: Daniel J. Houston, Principal Financial Group, $9.4 million

Idaho: Thomas K. Corrick , Boise Cascade , $4.1 million

Illinois: Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas, $25.3 million

Indiana: N. Thomas Linebarger, Cummins, $13.2 million

Kansas: Michael J. Brown, Euronet Worldwide, $3.9 million

Kentucky: Scott L. Thompson, Tempur Sealy International, $18 million

Louisiana: Glen F. Post III, CenturyLink, $14.3 million (Post retired at the company's annual meeting, which was on Wednesday.)

Massachusetts: Stephen Kaufer, TripAdvisor, $43.2 million

Maryland: David M. Zaslav, Discovery Communications, $42.2 million

Maine: MelissaD.Smith, WEX, $10.8 million

Michigan: Mary T. Barra, GeneralMotors, $21.9 million

Minnesota: James M. Cracchiolo, Ameriprise Financial, $22.4 million

Missouri: Michael F. Neidorff, Centene, $25.3 million

Mississippi: JoeF.SandersonJr., Sanderson Farms, $6.6 million

North Carolina: Brian T. Moynihan, Bank of America, $21.4 million

North Dakota: David L. Goodin, MDU Resources Group, $3.7 million

Nebraska: Lance M. Fritz, Union Pacific, $11.3 million

New Hampshire: Timothy McGrath, PC Connection, $1.6 million

New Jersey: Alex Gorsky, Johnson & Johnson, $23 million

New Mexico: Patricia K. Collawn, PNM Resources, $4.4 million

Nevada: Stephen A. Wynn, Wynn Resorts, $34.5 million (Wynn left the CEO position in February.)

New York: Leslie Moonves, CBS, $68.4 million

Ohio: W. Nicholas Howley, TransDigm Group, $61 million

Oklahoma: Robert D. Lawler, Chesapeake Energy, $14.9 million

Oregon: Bryan B. DeBoer, Lithia Motors, $5.9 million

Pennsylvania: Brian L. Roberts, Comcast, $32.5 million

Rhode Island: Scott C. Donnelly, Textron, $13.1 million

South Carolina: John D. Williams, Domtar, $7 million

South Dakota: David R. Emery, Black Hills, $3.4 million

Tennessee: Mark J. Costa, Eastman Chemical, $14 million

Texas: Randall L. Stephenson, AT&T, $25.6 million

Utah: Harris H. Simmons, Zions, $3.2 million

Virginia: Phebe N. Novakovic, General Dynamics, $21.2 million

Washington: John J. Legere, T-Mobile US, $23.6 million

Wisconsin: Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Inc., $12 million