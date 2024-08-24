The dark side of frugality: When saving becomes an obsession

Is being frugal pushing you over the edge?

As the cost of living continues to rise across Canada,many are turning to frugal living tips and smarter spending in an attempt to save money and make ends meet.

While there’s nothing wrong with being frugal, there’s a darker side when saving becomes an obsession. Being overly frugal can negatively impact mental health, relationships, and your overall quality of life.

Below, I’ll explain some of the downsides of obsessive frugality and offer some tips on how to balance frugal living with living your daily life.

Benefits of frugal living: smart spending and financial goals

If you’re like most, you’ve no doubt experienced inflated grocery costs, rental rates, fuel expenses, and more.

In fact, 69 per cent of Canadians reported that they were concerned about their ability to absorb an unexpected expense of $1,000 or more, according to a recent study by survey giant Ipsos.

Unfortunately, the average income hasn’t been able to keep pace with the rising costs of living. This has left many with just one option - live frugally and cut back on spending. Some of the best ways to be frugal and save include:

Using coupons when shopping for groceries

Cooking at home instead of eating out

Cutting back on entertainment spending

Decreasing streaming subscriptions

Thrifting instead of buying new items

Just employing these simple tips can help you save hundreds of dollars per month, which is money that you can put towards bills, saving for retirement, or simply building your emergency savings fund.

When frugality becomes negative

Unfortunately, almost all good things can become negative when taken to the point of obsession or excess - including frugality.

Financial stress is taking a toll on Canadians, with 28 per cent struggling in daily life and 27 percent seeing their work suffer, according to research by Dialogue, in partnership with Environics Research. Almost everyone—95 per cent of Canadians—agrees that financial health is key to overall well-being.

Megan McCoy, a licensed marriage and family therapist, highlights that “when you have a lot of wealth, you can have more fear of losing it.” This reflects the concept of loss aversion in behavioural economics, where the fear of losing money outweighs the pleasure of gaining it.

This anxiety can lead individuals to adopt overly frugal habits, which may cause them to hoard savings rather than spend on necessary or enjoyable experiences. Here are some signs that could indicate you’re taking being frugal and saving money too far.

Strained relationships

Obsessive frugality can strain relationships with family and friends. Constantly refusing social outings or being overly concerned about every expense can lead to conflicts and feelings of resentment.

Loved ones may feel undervalued or pressured to adopt similar habits, causing friction or leading them to avoid spending time around you.

Missed experiences

Avoiding spending money on activities like travel, dining out, or cultural events can limit personal growth and enjoyment of life.

Often, these experiences can enrich your life, create core memories, and contribute to overall happiness. It's important to allocate some funds for leisure and experiences to ensure a fulfilling life, rather than solely focusing on saving. Remember - you only live once!

Health risks

There are some areas of your life where you should spend a little extra. One of these is your health.

You shouldn’t be so frugal that you refuse to spend money on a gym membership, buy healthy foods, or avoid a trip to the doctor. Ultimately, cutting corners on your health can lead to even more financial problems later in life.

Living a healthy life also doesn’t have to be expensive. You can get a gym membership for as low as $30 per month. Shopping for healthy, single-ingredient foods is also not that expensive, if you look for bulk deals or use coupons at grocery stores.

My savings journey

When I first began taking saving seriously, I unknowingly slipped into an obsessive mindset. It started to cause stress and began affecting other areas of my life.

As my focus on saving intensified, I found myself constantly worrying about every expense, no matter how small. I started avoiding social activities, cutting corners on essentials, and feeling guilty whenever I spent money. This obsessive frugality not only increased my stress but also strained my relationships and diminished my overall happiness.

What began as a simple effort to save money ended up taking a toll on my mental well-being, showing me that there's a fine line between being smart with money and letting it control your life.

Finding a frugal balance in your life

At the end of the day, balance is key. There’s nothing wrong with saving money and adopting some frugal living habits. You just don’t want to make them the end-all-be-all of your existence.

Here are some tips to help you find the perfect balance between living frugally and enjoying your life.

Set flexible budgets

It’s always a good idea to set a budget for your grocery day, a night out, or your vacation. But these budgets should allow a little room for flexibility.

Perhaps you forgot something important on your grocery list, underestimated a cover charge for an event you’re going to, or forgot to account for sales tax on your vacation.

A good rule of thumb is to allow 10 per cent flexibility on any budget. If you’re 10 per cent under, great! If you’re 10 percent over budget, no biggie.

Prioritize spending

A great way to manage your budget is to prioritize your spending. Focus first on essentials like rent and utilities, then allocate money to less important expenses like dining out or shopping.

Start by taking care of the important things first, and allow yourself some discretionary spending once your primary responsibilities are taken care of.

Seek professional advice

If you’re having trouble sticking to your budget or making ends meet, despite your best efforts to stay frugal, you may need some professional advice. Working with a financial planner or debt counsellor can help bring clarity to your spending habits and income.

Professional financial advisors can also work with you to create a plan to tackle outstanding debts and regain control of your life.

Financial stress is tough, but you don't have to face it alone. If you or someone you know is struggling and needs immediate help, there are several resources available through CAMH. In an emergency or crisis, you can visit your local emergency department or call 911.

Make saving easy

Saving money should be fun and easy, and frugal living tips should be just that - tips (not set-in-stone rules). Make a list of tips that can help you save money, but don’t get disappointed, stressed, or angry if you stray from your frugal ways periodically.

One of the best ways to save money is by finding ways to automate your savings, so you never have to stress about it in the first place. Keep on reading for some awesome tips on how to put your savings on autopilot!