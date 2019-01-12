

CTVNews.ca Staff





The company behind the popular online game “Fortnite” has received a rating of “F” from the Better Business Bureau.

The customer advocacy organization gave the North Carolina-based game company, the maker of “Fortnite” as well as popular titles like “Infinity Blade,” their lowest possible rating.

The organization is warning customers that the company had 279 complaints on file with the BBB, with 271 of those filed in the past year.

Of the 279 total complaints, they say that 247 of those have gone unanswered by the company.

The majority of the complaints raised against Epic relate to the company’s customer service, or refund and exchange issues.

Many complainants had similar stories, claiming that their accounts were used to make unauthorized purchases, or that they were banned from their accounts with no reason given.

The BBB says that they have reached out to Epic Games on several occasions, but have not received any response from the company.

It’s worth noting that Epic Games is not Better Business Bureau accredited – meaning they have not paid an accreditation fee to the BBB.

CTVNews.ca reached out to Epic Games for further comment, but our request has so far gone unreturned.