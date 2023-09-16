The cost of damage from the record floods in Greece's breadbasket is estimated to be in the billions
The apples were almost ripe for harvesting when the worst storms in more than a century struck Greece's breadbasket in Thessaly.
Now, farmers on the forested slopes of Mount Pilion, which overlooks the plain of Thessaly, say they face millions of euros in damage from the flooding that began earlier this month. They will be lucky to salvage a third of their crop -- and that will only happen if wrecked road access to their orchards is patched up in time.
As bad as the damage suffered by the Pilion farmers was, their peers in the plain were hit by even greater devastation from last week's disastrous floods that left 16 people dead, days after wildfires killed 20 people in northeastern Greece.
The storms flooded 720 square kilometers (280 square miles), mostly prime farmland, totally destroying crops. They also swamped hundreds of buildings, broke the country's railway backbone, savaged rural roads and bridges and killed tens of thousands of livestock.
Thessaly -- a major farming center for thousands of years -- accounts for about 5% of national economic output, and a much larger proportion of agricultural produce, although much of that is now cotton and tobacco.
Some areas remained under threat of flooding Friday, with some lakeside dwellers warned to prepare for evacuation if needed.
Greece, which has returned to fiscal health after an eight-year financial crisis that shook global markets, is now assessing the staggering cost of the flooding.
Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said the precise sum remains elusive.
"But ... we're talking in the billions (of euros)," he told private Antenna TV, adding that the center-right government is drafting a supplementary state budget of about 600 million euros ($638 million) for this year's immediate funding needs.
During a keynote economic policy speech in the northern city of Thessaloniki Saturday evening, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the Greek economy, which is now growing at a healthy clip after many years of financial crisis, "can withstand the costs of reconstruction." He added that a special reserve account to be used in case of national disasters will be doubled from next year, to 600 million euros ($640 million) and funded through a higher occupancy tax on luxury hotels.
Also, Mitsotakis said some inflation-related subsidies, especially on buying groceries, that were to be extended across the country, will only be applied in Thessaly and the fire-ravaged Evros regional unit, on the northeastern border with Turkey.
Mitsotakis admitted that lines of responsibility were not always clear and that agencies blamed one another for delays in responding to the emergency. In an implicit rebuke to regional and local authorities, he announced the creation of a centrally administered Thessaly Water Management Agency. He also said the performance of all local and regional authorities will be measured by a yet-to-be- devised performance index.
The natural disaster came amid a cost-of-living crisis triggered by Russia's war in Ukraine which, on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflated state social spending through an array of subsidies.
Hatzidakis warned that this might now be curtailed. The government is adamant that it must meet its savings targets to prove that Greece has forever rejected its former profligacy, and pending an eagerly anticipated new credit upgrade that would boost foreign investment and cut borrowing costs.
"If we send the message that in Greece we are again becoming lax and adopting wrong practices of the past, we will relapse," Hatzidakis said. "After so many sacrifices over so many years, and the progress in recent years, (that) would be an enormous shame."
In his speech, Mitsotakis pledged not to "endanger fiscal stability," adding that the goal of a primary budget surplus equal to 0.7% of the country's gross domestic product will be met. "It is non-negotiable," he said.
Officials are confident that the savings target will be met, and the European Union, which has also pledged flood relief funds, has said this emergency spending won't be subject to Greece's budget constraints dating from the 2010-2018 financial crisis.
The government says EU assistance will contribute to urgent infrastructure repairs in Thessaly, starting with the wrecked railway line.
Nikos Tachiaos, a deputy minister for infrastructure, said the damage is "enormous," particularly to the railway, where a 50-kilometer (80-mile) stretch of the only line carrying goods and passengers between southern and northern Greece has been largely destroyed.
He said it could take up to two months to get just one track partially functioning.
"But the full rebuilding of the railway network will take a long time ... and a lot of money," Tachiaos told state-run ERT television.
A flooded section of the main north-south highway partially reopened late Friday, while efforts were underway to restore drinking water to Volos, a town of about 85,000 in the shadow of Pilion.
The government has also promised speedy compensation to thousands of people whose houses were flooded and who lost livestock and farm machinery. The loss of nearly 90,000 sheep, goats, pigs and cows has been registered so far, along with more than 120,000 poultry.
In the village of Zagora on Pilion, farming union leader Thodoris Georgadakis urged authorities to mend the unpassable roads leading to local orchards where apples await harvesting.
"The cost of the storms could exceed 10 million euros ($10.7 million) for apple farmers alone," he told The Associated Press. "We expect this harvest to reach 6,500 tons, down from 22,000 on a normal year. That's only if the roads are mended soon."
The damage to crops could also push up already inflated food prices across Greece, with double-digit increases already reported in some areas. Fears have also been expressed that flooded fields will be unusable for years, though Greece's agriculture ministry has sought to play down that concern.
A ministry statement Friday warned that authorities would crack down on profiteering, adding that Thessaly grows only 7.5% of the country's total fresh fruit and vegetables, "and very little of that has been affected."
In southern Pilion, Mayor Michael Mitzikos worries about the effect on the important tourist industry, especially in battered seaside villages from which visitors had to be evacuated by sea after their road access was destroyed.
Mitzikos said the cost was "incalculable."
"There are the tourists who fled their rented rooms and hotels (amid the floods) and also all those who canceled," he said. "The season in these coastal areas normally extends into early November."
------
Associated Press writers Nicholas Paphitis and Demetris Nellas contributed to this report from Athens.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Statistics Canada says household debt ratio down in Q2 as income grew
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to how much they earn fell in the second quarter as disposable income comfortably outpaced the growth in debt and demand for mortgages fell.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
OPINION | 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
Back-to-school: Parents offer tips on how they save during annual shopping spree
A new survey found 46 per cent of Canadians are more worried about their finances during this back-to-school season than in previous years.
opinion | Canada can dodge a recession, but it could still happen; here's why
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how Canada might avoid a recession, as well as some risks that could contribute to one.
Budgeting important part of RESP spending plan as students head to school
Parents across the country are getting ready to tap into registered education savings plans to help pay for their children's post-secondary schooling this fall.
Turning to dollar stores for groceries? Here's what a dietician recommends
As Canadians continue to feel the financial toll of inflation while grocery shopping, one registered dietitian offers practical tips for cutting costs at dollar stores, without compromising nutrition.
OPINION | Financial tips for newcomers to Canada, from an expert
For those who have recently immigrated to Canada, it's important to learn the basics of how the country's financial system works. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some financial tips around how to open a bank account, build your credit and file your taxes as a newcomer.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Lee hits the Maritimes with flooding, high waves and power outages
Post-tropical storm Lee is barreling through the Maritimes Saturday, bringing with it flooding, high waves and power outages affecting nearly 199,000 homes.
BREAKING | Comedian Russell Brand denies allegations of sexual assault published by three U.K. news organizations
Three British news organizations reported Saturday that comedian and social influencer Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse based on allegations from four women who knew him over a seven-year period at the height of his fame.
Woman and father charged with murder, incest after 3 dead infants found in cellar in Poland
Police discovered the bodies of three newborns in the basement of a house in northern Poland, and have detained and charged a 54-year-old man and his 20-year-old daughter with murder and incest, Polish media reported Saturday.
EXCLUSIVE | Video shows violent on-ice brawl between 2 recreational hockey teams in Toronto
Video has surfaced showing a brawl between two men's recreational hockey teams that erupted on the ice in Toronto earlier this week, with players not only exchanging blows, but slashes with their sticks.
Meet the Canadian on a mission to complete an Ironman triathlon on all 7 continents
Connor Emeny, the youngest person in the world to complete an Ironman triathlon on six continents, is training to become the first person to do it on all seven.
Alberta chief medical officer of health says more Calgary daycares will be closed, sanitized
Alberta's chief medical officer of health says he has been made aware of additional daycare sites in Calgary where children have tested positive for E. coli.
Will removing GST off new rental construction improve affordability? Here's what experts say
Analysists say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plan to removing GST from new rental construction is a step that could help increase Canada's housing supply, but it may not be the 'silver bullet' some are looking for on affordability.
opinion | Threat to Donald Trump grows from within his own Republican ranks
As Donald Trump claims the justice system is being weaponized against him, political analyst Eric Ham says it's not the government or liberals seeking to take down the accused insurrectionist. But it's conservatives and one-time republican supporters taking direct aim at the ex-president.
Photos: Here's how desolate land can become lush forest again post-fire
Parts of Canada have been severely burned by wildfires during an unprecedented season, but even in the most scorched areas, life still exists. Here's how.
Canada
-
Trial by social media: Court struggles under weight of 'Freedom Convoy' evidence
The second week of the criminal trial for two of the Freedom Convoy's most prominent organizers has been slow-rolled by issues related to social media evidence, both from a legal perspective and a practical one.
-
Meet the Canadian on a mission to complete an Ironman triathlon on all 7 continents
Connor Emeny, the youngest person in the world to complete an Ironman triathlon on six continents, is training to become the first person to do it on all seven.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Lee hits the Maritimes with flooding, high waves and power outages
Post-tropical storm Lee is barreling through the Maritimes Saturday, bringing with it flooding, high waves and power outages affecting nearly 199,000 homes.
-
Alberta chief medical officer of health says more Calgary daycares will be closed, sanitized
Alberta's chief medical officer of health says he has been made aware of additional daycare sites in Calgary where children have tested positive for E. coli.
-
Canada provides $5M in aid to Libya after thousands killed in floods
The federal government is providing $5 million in humanitarian aid to Libya, where more than 11,000 people have died after two dams collapsed and caused major flooding.
-
Developer denies Greenbelt proposal was sparked by tip as integrity commissioner explores Ford connection
A prominent developer and philanthropist told CTV News Toronto on Friday that his well-timed proposal to get land out of the province’s protected Greenbelt began years before the flawed process that has scandalized Queens Park.
World
-
Woman and father charged with murder, incest after 3 dead infants found in cellar in Poland
Police discovered the bodies of three newborns in the basement of a house in northern Poland, and have detained and charged a 54-year-old man and his 20-year-old daughter with murder and incest, Polish media reported Saturday.
-
U.N. nuclear agency slams Iran for barring 'several' inspectors from monitoring its program
The U.N. nuclear watchdog harshly criticized Iran on Saturday for effectively barring several of its most experienced inspectors from monitoring the country's disputed program.
-
Enormous storm Lee lashes New England and Canada with wind, heavy rain, pounding surf
Storm Lee toppled trees and cut power to tens of thousands Saturday as its outer bands began hitting coastal New England and eastern Canada, threatening hurricane-force winds, dangerous surf and torrential rains as its center spun closer.
-
Activists in Europe mark the anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death in police custody in Iran
Hundreds gathered in central London on Saturday to mark the anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman who died in police custody in Iran last year, sparking worldwide protests against the country's conservative Islamic theocracy.
-
Erdogan says Turkiye may part ways with the EU. He implied the country could end its membership bid
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that Turkiye may part ways with the European Union, implying that the country is thinking about ending its bid to join the 27-nation bloc.
-
Libya investigates dams' collapse after a devastating flood last weekend killed more than 11,000
Libyan authorities have opened an investigation into the collapse of two dams that caused a devastating flood in a coastal city as rescue teams searched for bodies on Saturday, nearly a week after the deluge killed more than 11,000 people.
Politics
-
Ng postpones 'Team Canada' trade mission to India amid strained relations
Canada is postponing a trade mission to India that federal Trade Minister Mary Ng had spent the past four months promoting as key to the Indo-Pacific strategy.
-
Volatile world, arbitrary detentions have Ottawa seeking more friends at UN next week
The Trudeau government is planning to use next week's United Nations General Assembly to try building momentum against states using people as pawns in diplomatic spats, with the help of former detainees such as Michael Kovrig.
-
Canada sanctions more Iran officials to mark one year since Mahsa Amini's death
Canada is sanctioning more Iranian officials to mark the anniversary of a young woman's death that sparked global protests one year ago.
Health
-
Alberta chief medical officer of health says more Calgary daycares will be closed, sanitized
Alberta's chief medical officer of health says he has been made aware of additional daycare sites in Calgary where children have tested positive for E. coli.
-
An FDA advisory group confirmed some popular decongestants are ineffective. Now what do we do?
Phenylephrine is the main ingredient used in many common over-the-counter congestion products. It is safe to use, but an independent advisory committee to the FDA agreed Tuesday that it is ineffective in pill form. Other forms like nasal sprays are still believed to be effective.
-
Stop using these unauthorized health products, Health Canada warns
Health Canada has issued a public advisory about multiple unauthorized health products, warning the public about potential health risks linked to these items.
Sci-Tech
-
This Canadian robotics start-up is using AI to help artists make nearly-identical copies of original paintings
A Canadian art-tech start-up based in Montreal is using robotics and artificial intelligence for visual artists to reproduce their artwork at scale, using robotic paint brush attachments to precisely mimic the brush strokes of original pieces.
-
NASA astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts launch to space station
A NASA astronaut on her inaugural spaceflight and two cosmonauts launched aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft toward the International Space Station Friday, marking the first time Russia has launched astronauts to the orbiting outpost in nearly a year.
-
Abandoned Apollo 17 lunar lander module is causing tremors on the moon
A spacecraft left behind by U.S. astronauts on the lunar surface could be causing small tremors known as moonquakes, according to a new study.
Entertainment
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Comedian Russell Brand denies allegations of sexual assault published by three U.K. news organizations
Three British news organizations reported Saturday that comedian and social influencer Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse based on allegations from four women who knew him over a seven-year period at the height of his fame.
-
Hollywood strikes enter a new phase as daytime shows like Drew Barrymore's return despite pickets
'The Drew Barrymore Show' will begin airing fresh episodes on Monday but a lot of off-air controversy will be clinging to its typically bubbly host.
-
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman separate after 27 years of marriage
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman have decided to end their marriage after 27 years and two children.