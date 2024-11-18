Business

    • The Canadian dollar is weak, and it will likely stay that way for months, expert says

    The Canadian dollar coin, the Loonie, is displayed over the U.S. dollar. (Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press) The Canadian dollar coin, the Loonie, is displayed over the U.S. dollar. (Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Some experts say the Canadian dollar will remain weak through at least the end of this year.

    The loonie was up slightly Monday at 71.18 cents US, but still remains lower than it has been since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    It is nearly four per cent below where it was trading in September.

    The loonie's slide comes as the U.S. greenback is soaring on the re-election of Donald Trump.

    Trump has promised to introduce sweeping tariffs on all U.S. imports.

    Katherine Judge with CIBC Capital Markets says the threat of tariffs will likely keep the Canadian dollar low for months, though she says it could rebound in the first part of 2025 if Canada is able to successfully negotiate with the Trump administration.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 18, 2024

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News