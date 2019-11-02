Thai Airways chairman resigns as company struggles
In this May 11, 2018, file photo, a Thai Airways jet parks at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand. Thai Airways has disclosed that its chairman has resigned as the carrier struggles with financial challenges. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File)
Published Saturday, November 2, 2019 8:43AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, November 2, 2019 8:47AM EDT
BANGKOK -- Thai Airways has disclosed that its chairman has resigned as the carrier struggles with financial challenges.
The airline said Friday that Ekniti Nitithanprapas resigned as of Nov. 1.
The carrier's vice chairman, Air Chief Marshal Chaiyapruk Didyasarin, will be acting chairman.
Thai Airways gave no reason for Ekniti's departure after three of the airline's executive directors recently quit. The company's president recent drew criticism for saying the company was in crisis and might have to close if its employees do not co-operate with a rehabilitation plan.
The company reported a nearly 6.7 billion baht ($220 million) net loss in the April-June quarter. It said a slowdown in tourism in Thailand and in the global aviation market were factors behind a 10% decline in revenue from a year earlier. Passenger traffic fell more than 5%.
The airline has been selling decommissioned aircraft to help alleviate its cash crunch.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- UK halts support for fracking due to earthquake fears
- ASEAN meeting grapples with trade war, territorial disputes
- Thai Airways chairman resigns as company struggles
- Google's getting back into wearables with Fitbit acquisition
- Trial of former SNC-Lavalin exec hears how son of Libyan dictator helped company