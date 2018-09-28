Tesla stocks take a dive after SEC charge against Elon Musk
SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon Musk speaks after announcing Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa as the first private passenger on a trip around the moon, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Hawthorne, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, September 28, 2018 12:54PM EDT
NEW YORK -- Tesla investors have taken a wild ride as Wall Street values the promise of one of the world's leading electric car makers, the hurdles the company faces as it tries to become a world-class manufacturer, and a mercurial CEO who can get the market buzzing with a single tweet.
Last September the stock reached an all-time high as investors grew optimistic about its lower-priced Model 3 sedan. And on August 7 Tesla nearly matched its all-time high after CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he was close to a deal to take the company private. No deal was imminent, however, and on Thursday regulators said Musk's claims constituted securities fraud and moved to oust him.
Tesla stock plunged 11 per cent to $273.65 Friday. It's down 29 per cent since August 7.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- BMO digital investing head says interest rising among young people, retirees
- Toronto stocks lower, loonie climbs higher after GDP report tops expectations
- Tesla stocks take a dive after SEC charge against Elon Musk
- Statistics Canada says economy grew 0.2 per cent in July led by manufacturing sector
- Bombardier Global 7500 jet poised for certification from transport regulator