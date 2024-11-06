Tesla shares soar 14% as Trump win is seen boosting Elon Musk's electric vehicle company

Live election results: Trump retakes the White House, defeats Harris by winning key swing states
AP has declared the battleground state of Michigan for Trump. That completes his sweep of the 'Blue Wall' states that surround the Great Lakes.
Shares of Tesla soared Wednesday as investors bet that the electric vehicle maker and its CEO Elon Musk will benefit from Donald Trump's return to the White House.
Tesla stands to make significant gains under a Trump administration with the threat of diminished subsidies for alternative energy and electric vehicles doing the most harm to smaller competitors. Trump's plans for extensive tariffs on Chinese imports make it less likely that Chinese EVs will be sold in bulk in the U.S. anytime soon.
"Tesla has the scale and scope that is unmatched," said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, in a note to investors. "This dynamic could give Musk and Tesla a clear competitive advantage in a non-EV subsidy environment, coupled by likely higher China tariffs that would continue to push away cheaper Chinese EV players."
Tesla shares jumped more than 14 per cent Wednesday while shares of rival electric vehicle makers tumbled. Nio, based in Shanghai, fell 5 per cent. Shares of electric truck maker Rivian dropped 9 per cent and Lucid Group fell almost 8 per cent.
Tesla dominates sales of electric vehicles in the U.S, with 48.9 per cent in market share through the middle of 2024, according to the Energy Information Administration.
Subsidies for clean energy are part of the Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2022. It included tax credits for manufacturing, along with tax credits for consumers of electric vehicles.
Musk was one of Trump's biggest donors, spending at least US$119 million mobilizing Trump's supporters to back the Republican nominee. He also pledged to give away $1 million a day to voters signing a petition for his political action committee.
In some ways, it has been a rocky year for Tesla, with sales and profit declining through the first half of the year. Profit did rise 17.3 per cent in the third quarter.
The U.S. opened an investigation into the company's "Full Self-Driving" system after reports of crashes in low-visibility conditions, including one that killed a pedestrian. The investigation covers roughly 2.4 million Teslas from the 2016 through 2024 model years.
And investors sent company shares tumbling last month after Tesla unveiled its long-awaited robotaxi at a Hollywood studio Thursday night, seeing not much progress at Tesla on autonomous vehicles while other companies have been making notable progress.
Tesla began selling the software, which is called "Full Self-Driving," nine years ago. But there are doubts about its reliability.
The stock is now showing a 16 per cent gain for the year after rising the past two days.
AP has declared the battleground state of Michigan for Trump. That completes his sweep of the 'Blue Wall' states that surround the Great Lakes.
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
The former U.S. president and now president-elect addressed a crowd of supporters at his campaign headquarters in West Palm Beach, Fla., shortly after 2:30 a.m. EST, Wednesday morning.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of his cabinet congratulated Donald Trump Wednesday morning on his second United States presidential election win, amid questions about how the federal government intends to navigate a second term.
Donald Trump's election victory was history-making in several respects, even as his defeat of U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris prevented other firsts. She would have been the nation's first Black and South Asian woman to be president.
Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency on Tuesday, and as of Wednesday morning, was also ahead in the popular vote. Historically, though, the candidate with the most votes hasn’t always won the contest.
Calgary police have charged a senior with sexual assault, and say the accused was a volunteer sponsor who helped families immigrate to Canada.
U.S. search engine queries about moving to Canada shot up Wednesday in the wake of Donald Trump’s decisive win in the presidential election.
It was a moment that encapsulated one of the biggest challenges facing U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign – which, in the end, proved insurmountable. A country crying out for change got a candidate who, at a crucial moment as more voters were tuning in, decided to soft-pedal the change she knew she represented.
Dozens of popular brands of bread have been recalled in Canada after pieces of metal were discovered in some of the products.
U.S. search engine queries about moving to Canada shot up Wednesday in the wake of Donald Trump’s decisive win in the presidential election.
A Kingston doctor is in a dispute with the Ontario Ministry of Health, which is trying to clawback more than $600,000 in OHIP payments.
Calgary police have charged a senior with sexual assault, and say the accused was a volunteer sponsor who helped families immigrate to Canada.
As Brampton, Ont., deals with the fallout of two days of violent protests outside a Hindu temple, other Ontario cities are also considering enacting local laws that would prohibit protests near institutions such as schools, hospitals and places of worship.
As police investigate the killing of a 71-year-old woman in Nova Scotia by her male partner, the head of an Ontario research group on violence against women says the situation is all too familiar.
It was a moment that encapsulated one of the biggest challenges facing U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign – which, in the end, proved insurmountable. A country crying out for change got a candidate who, at a crucial moment as more voters were tuning in, decided to soft-pedal the change she knew she represented.
The former U.S. president and now president-elect addressed a crowd of supporters at his campaign headquarters in West Palm Beach, Fla., shortly after 2:30 a.m. EST, Wednesday morning.
Donald Trump's presidential win is going to be certified in Congress in January by the candidate he beat, U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris.
Donald Trump 's impending return to the White House means he'll want to stand up an entirely new administration from the one that served under U.S. President Joe Biden. His team is also pledging that the second won't look much like the first one Trump established after his 2016 victory.
Soldiers in a Ukrainian artillery battery on the front lines of the country's east were only vaguely aware of American election results pointing to Donald Trump's victory Wednesday -- but firm in their hopes for the next president of the United States.
Lebanese rescuers pulled 30 bodies out of the rubble after a late night Israeli strike on an apartment building in the town of Barja, Lebanon's Civil Defense service said Wednesday as the Mideast wars press on with no signs of abating.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of his cabinet congratulated Donald Trump Wednesday morning on his second United States presidential election win, amid questions about how the federal government intends to navigate a second term.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump declared victory early Wednesday morning as the path to victory for Vice-President Kamala Harris was significantly diminished by Pennsylvania's swing back to the Republican leader.
The Canadian government says it has raised concerns directly with Russian officials after media reports this week revealed an alleged Russian sabotage operation. The alleged plot included plans to send parcels packed with incendiary devices aboard aircraft destined for Canada and the United States.
Following a particularly polarizing U.S. election that brought Donald Trump’s comeback to the presidency, some may be dealing with feelings of anxiety and stress, emotional wellness expert Michelle Jacob says.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says people who ate food from a pizza restaurant near Saskatoon last month may have been exposed to typhoid fever.
A British doctor who was disgruntled about his inheritance and injected his mother's boyfriend with poison presented as a COVID-19 vaccine was sentenced Wednesday to 31 years in prison.
An emperor penguin surprised locals when it appeared on a beach in Australia after making an epic journey of thousands of miles from its home in Antarctica.
South Korea on Wednesday announced a package of steps to curb a surge in deepfake porn, saying it will toughen punishment for offenders, expand the use of undercover officers and impose greater regulations on social media platforms.
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
Drew Barrymore shares on her daytime talk show that she recently discovered one of her daughters and one of Sandler's watching '50 First Dates.'
The body of pop star Liam Payne, who died in Buenos Aires last month, has been taken from the city's British cemetery on route to the airport, a senior cemetery source said on Wednesday, signalling the former One Direction singer's likely repatriation.
Jason Kelce issued an apology during ESPN's 'Monday Night Countdown' after a viral video captured a 'heated moment' between the retired Super Bowl champion and a fan over the weekend.
Donald Trump's impending return to the White House has cast a spotlight on Canada-U.S. economic ties, as some worry the president-elect's protectionist stance could complicate the vast levels of trade between the two countries.
The Bank of Canada's senior deputy governor is warning against adjusting mortgage rules to try to make the prospect of home ownership more affordable.
Shares in Canada's major cannabis companies fell in early trading after the U.S. election, which saw efforts to legalize recreational cannabis in several states fail.
A postcard written by a first-class passenger on the Titanic will go up for auction later this month.
Taiwan’s growth as a fine dining destination shows no signs of slowing, as evidenced by the island’s latest Michelin Guide. Minimal, in the city of Taichung, is the world’s first and only ice cream establishment to receive a Michelin star.
When the city of Rome constructed what looks like a backyard swimming pool in front of the famous Trevi Fountain for tourists to toss their coins into while the baroque landmark is emptied for renovations, the reaction was swift — and brutal.
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is playing against the Vegas Golden Knights Wednesday night.
Nino Niederreiter showed his veteran savvy in his 900th NHL career game on Tuesday.
St. Louis Blues forward Dylan Holloway left Tuesday night's contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning and departed the rink on a stretcher after being struck by a puck late in the first period.
Two suspects accused of selling stolen cars while employed at a legitimate car dealership in Toronto are now facing a combined 176 charges, police say.
Toronto police say 59 suspects are facing a total of 300 charges in connection with an auto theft and re-vinning probe.
A Vancouver artist whose streetside singing led to a chance encounter with one of the world's biggest musicians is encouraging aspiring performers to try their hand at busking.
Ten-thousand hand-knit poppies were taken from the Sanctuary Arts Centre and displayed on the fence surrounding the Dartmouth Cenotaph on Monday.
A Vancouver man is saying goodbye to his nine-to-five and embarking on a road trip from the Canadian Arctic to Antarctica.
A Windsor teen’s social media post showing off a distinctive Windsor pizza topping has gone viral, drawing millions of views worldwide and sparking new curiosity about Windsor-style pizza.
Auston Matthews has come face to face with his look-alike. On Thursday, the Maple Leafs star met seven-year-old Grayson Joseph, who went viral for dressing up as an Auston Matthews hockey card.
A Halifax junk remover shares some of his company’s strangest discoveries.
When Leah arrived at work directing traffic around a construction site, she never expected to see a van painted in all sorts of bright colours, and covered in eclectic decorations, including a stuffed moose attached to its roof.
After 14 years of repairing and selling bicycles out of the garage of her home, a Guelph, Ont. woman’s efforts have ended – for now, at least.
Epcor says it has removed more than 20,000 goldfish from an Edmonton stormwater pond.
Political leaders in British Columbia offered their congratulations to U.S. president-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday, as concerns loom about the impact his administration will have on the province’s economy.
British Columbia Premier David Eby's new cabinet will be introduced at a swearing-in ceremony on Nov. 18, the premier's office announced Wednesday.
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
Two suspects accused of selling stolen cars while employed at a legitimate car dealership in Toronto are now facing a combined 176 charges, police say.
Two people have been transported to hospital with serious injuries after a fire at an apartment building in North York.
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
Calgary police have charged a senior with sexual assault, and say the accused was a volunteer sponsor who helped families immigrate to Canada.
Calgary's business leaders say Donald Trump winning the U.S. election means a big challenge in the days ahead.
The Calgary Stampede 2025 poster embodies the spirit and resilience that defines the event, officials said Wednesday.
A Kingston doctor is in a dispute with the Ontario Ministry of Health, which is trying to clawback more than $600,000 in OHIP payments.
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
A search is underway in Manotick Ont., for Bentley, a four-year-old springer-spaniel dog, which was last seen near the south side of the towns island, near the curling club on Sunday.
Quebec Premier François Legault is raising concerns about the prospect of a wave of migrants coming to the province following Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election.
After obstructing or attempting to obstruct the work of the National Assembly's ethics watchdog, CAQ MNA Sylvain Lévesque resigned from his position as second vice-president of the Assembly on Wednesday.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says his government is prepared to use the notwithstanding clause to force doctors trained in Quebec to begin their careers in the province's public system.
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid is playing against the Vegas Golden Knights Wednesday night.
The Alberta government announced it will cover the increased cost of policing in rural areas for one year.
A recreational sporting facility equipment supplier has been sentenced for a workplace fatality in 2022.
A commercial lobster fishing group in Nova Scotia has gone to court seeking $10 million in damages against those it alleges are buying lobster caught illegally in St. Mary's Bay.
As police investigate the killing of a 71-year-old woman in Nova Scotia by her male partner, the head of an Ontario research group on violence against women says the situation is all too familiar.
A warming southwest wind is pushing temperatures well above averages for early November in the Maritimes.
Health advocates are warning Manitobans about an odorless, colourless killer that could be lurking in your home.
Finance officials at Winnipeg City Hall are hoping mother nature is kind this winter, as the snow budget is already being pushed over its limit.
Residents of Minnedosa are being asked to limit their sewage usage after the town’s lift station pumps failed Tuesday night.
Canada Post has issued a "red delivery alert" for Regina due to inclement weather and freezing rain.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is calling on the federal government to intervene and end the current labour impasse affecting ports in B.C.
Ward 6 has the largest voting population of any in Regina at 21,380 and makes up a large portion of the east and northeastern sections of the city.
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
Dozens of popular brands of bread have been recalled in Canada after pieces of metal were discovered in some of the products.
A driver from Markham is facing a list of charges after police in Cambridge pulled them over for a tire issue.
It’s election day south of the border and even if Saskatoon residents aren’t casting ballots, many are watching the outcome closely and bracing for impact.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says people who ate food from a pizza restaurant near Saskatoon last month may have been exposed to typhoid fever.
Even after spending the past eight years on city council representing Ward 6, Cynthia Block has greater ambitions for rapidly growing and changing Saskatoon.
Traffic on the Lasalle extension in Sudbury came to a halt Wednesday afternoon after a silver BMW crashed into a rock cut.
Dozens of popular brands of bread have been recalled in Canada after pieces of metal were discovered in some of the products.
Sudbury police are asking for the public's help with identifying two suspects involved in a sexual assault and assault at a Garson pub last week.
Drewlo Holdings and Auburn Developments confirmed the sale of 7.23 hectares (18 acres) of land to the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) on Wednesday morning.
A man is in serious condition after a collision on Tuesday evening.
Three people are facing charges after London police found a wanted man in possession of a loaded firearm.
The RVH Auxiliary 50/50 October draw made one woman from Georgina $349,192 richer.
One person has died after fire broke out in a house in Wasaga Beach.
A Kleinburg woman plans to make sure her family has a very merry Christmas after winning the lottery.
The Windsor Police Service has issued an arrest warrant for the suspect wanted in connection to Monday’s downtown stabbing.
As many Windsor-Essex residents pay tribute to veterans on Remembrance Day, there are some closures to keep in mind on Monday, Nov. 11.
Windsor police are investigating an incident on Dufferin Place in the downtown area.
British Columbia Premier David Eby's new cabinet will be introduced at a swearing-in ceremony on Nov. 18, the premier's office announced Wednesday.
Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States on Wednesday, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.
A Victoria woman who admitted to skimming more than $340,000 from her employer has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
Election polls are closing across the United States as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump battle for the presidency. Many southern Albertans have an interest in the outcome.
A Lethbridge police officer has been charged in connection with a physical altercation that took place while he was on duty at a holding facility.
Lethbridge crews are working to repair three separate water main breaks throughout the city.
A 50-year-old man in Sault Ste. Marie is charged with performing an indecent act in public and causing a disturbance after allegedly flashing multiple people including youths.
As Americans decide the future of their country Tuesday, the presidential election is a major event for Canadians, too. That's especially the case for border cities like Sault Ste. Marie, where residents are especially tuned in.
A judge has ruled that a $510 million legal bill in the landmark $10 billion Robinson Huron Treaty settlement should be reviewed.
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.