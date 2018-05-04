

The Associated Press





Tesla CEO Elon Musk is going on the defensive in a series of tweets, saying the people he shut down during a contentious conference call were "sell-side analysts who represent a short seller thesis, not investors."

Musk, who's been known for his quirky behaviour, came under scrutiny after the conference call for Tesla's quarterly earnings Wednesday went awry. Musk was criticized for cutting off two analysts that asked about the electric vehicle and solar panel company's cash needs and orders for its Model-3. Musk called the questions "dry" and "not cool."

On Friday Musk tried to clarify some comments he made during the call, tweeting that he deemed a question about capital expenditures boneheaded because the answer was already given in a Q1 newsletter.