

Tom Krisher, The Associated Press





Electric car maker Tesla Inc. has delivered on its CEO's promise to build a lower-priced car at a rate of 5,000 per week by the end of June.

CEO Elon Musk sent an email to company employees Sunday praising them for producing 5,000 Model 3s, a compact car that's designed to shift Tesla from a niche manufacturer to a mainstream automaker.

The email was reported by the website Electrek, and the company confirmed its authenticity.

Model 3 sales are critical to Tesla's future. Last summer, Musk promised to build 5,000 per week by December and 10,000 per week in 2018. But he also warned at the time that Tesla was entering at least six months of "manufacturing hell" as it tried to hit the targets.