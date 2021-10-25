Tesla drives toward US$1 trillion club on record Hertz order

A sign bearing the company logo is displayed outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver, Feb. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) A sign bearing the company logo is displayed outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver, Feb. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

MORE Business News