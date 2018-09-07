Tesla chief accounting officer resigns after a month
Published Friday, September 7, 2018
Last Updated Friday, September 7, 2018 10:26AM EDT
NEW YORK -- Tesla's chief accounting officer, Dave Morton, is resigning after a month on the job because of the public attention and fast pace the post entails.
In premarket trading, Tesla shares slid 7 per cent to $261.
In a regulatory filing Friday, the electric vehicle maker reported that Morton has no disagreements with Tesla's leadership or its financial reporting.
Morton said in the filing he still believes in Tesla's mission and prospects.
The Palo Alto, California-based company said its chief financial officer and its corporate controller will oversee accounting functions.
