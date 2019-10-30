

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The telecommunications and technology sectors helped lift Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 37.98 points at 16,456.12.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 26.56 points at 27,044.86. The S&P 500 index was down 4.20 points at 3,032.69, while the Nasdaq composite was down 12.87 points at 8,263.98.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.98 cents US compared with an average of 76.48 cents US on Tuesday following the Bank of Canada's decision to keep its key interest rate target on hold.

The December crude contract was down 26 cents at US$55.28 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 7.3 cents at US$2.712 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$3.00 at US$1,493.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 0.85 of a cent at US$2.6830 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2019