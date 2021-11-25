Technology sector helps lift S&P/TSX composite index higher

TORONTO -

Gains in the technology sector helped lead Canada's main stock index slightly higher Thursday, though overall trading activity was low due to the Thanksgiving holiday south of the border.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 64.75 points at 21,613.18.

U.S. stock markets were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Canadian dollar traded for 79.03 cents US compared with 78.88 cents US on Wednesday.

The January crude contract was down 11 cents at US$78.39 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down eight cents at US$5.11 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up 50 cents at US$1,784.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was up four cents at US$4.46 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2021.